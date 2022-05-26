beabadoobee Releases New Track 'Lovesong'

Amidst her U.S. tour opening for Halsey, critically acclaimed, award-winning Gen Z icon beabadoobee has released her brand-new song "Lovesong" from her upcoming sophomore album Beatopia (pronounced Bay-A-Toe-Pee-Uh), out July 15 via Dirty Hit. Listen to "Lovesong" below, a dreamy, sweet confession that lives up to its namesake by calling back to Bea's acoustic origins with stirring horns and gentle piano twinkles. "Lovesong" finally found a home on Beatopia after Bea held on to the chorus for years.

"'Lovesong' is a song that I had bits written for since my second ever EP," says beabadoobee. "The chorus was actually already written since Loveworm, I just didn't have any chords to sing it with. It's actually written in a really strange tuning that I forget. And, yeah, it's just another sweet love song. It was one of the last songs I recorded for Beatopia."

"Lovesong" follows the recent release of lead single "Talk," a hazy pop-rock jam which arrived accompanied by a high-energy video featuring 150 of Bea's biggest fans and her close circle of friends in a blissful state, reflecting the inspiration behind the song. "Talk" was followed by album track "See You Soon," a breath of fresh air inspired by the clarity Bea found during a memorable trip on shrooms.

Beatopia is a fantastical yet deeply personal world that was formed in the imagination of a 7-year-old beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since. Beatopia houses Bea's most impressive work to date and marks a huge progression as she traverses fuzzy rock, classic singer-songwriter, psychedelia, midwest emo, and outright pop, while remaining undeniably herself throughout.

beabadoobee is currently performing as direct support on Halsey's Love and Power U.S. arena tour and will play two more select headline dates in the U.S. in Richmond, VA and Brooklyn, NY, before performing at U.S. festivals including Newport Folk Festival and Governors Ball. She will also join the east coast leg of Bleachers' tour which will include a performance at NYC's Radio City Music Hall. Click here for tickets.

Marking beabadoobee's biggest year yet, she will also be embarking on a run of headline dates in the UK this October, culminating in a huge show at London's legendary Brixton Academy, and will appear at festival shows worldwide including Glastonbury, Primavera Sound, Summer Sonic, Mad Cool, Rock En Seine, Reading & Leeds, TRNSMT and more. See below for full list of tour dates.

Racking up more than 4.6 billion global streams and major critical acclaim, Bea has been on a skyrocketing trajectory over the past few years. Bea's critically acclaimed 2020 debut album Fake It Flowers established her as a one of music's most buzzed-about talents, earned her a late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing standout hit "Care," and drew mainstream and tastemaker praise on both sides of the pond.

Her most recent EP Our Extended Play, seen as an artistic bridge between Fake It Flowers and her upcoming album Beatopia, appeared on numerous "best of" lists and landed her on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performing the '90s-infused, guitar-driven "Last Day On Earth."

2022 TOUR DATES

* As main support for Halsey on her Love and Power arena tour

May 27 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC *

May 28 - Waterfront Park - Louisville, KY *

May 29 - Pine Know Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI *

June 01 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA *

June 03 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga, OH *

June 05 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON *

June 07 - The National - Richmond, VA

June 08 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD *

June 09 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

June 10 - The Governors Ball (Citi Field) - New York, NY

June 11 - Rock The Garden - Minneapolis, MN

June 18 - Rock For People Fest - Hradec Králové, Czech Republic

June 25 - Glastonbury Festival - Glastonbury, UK

July 07 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

July 08 - TRNSMT Festival - Glasgow, Scotland

July 10 - Ruisrock Festival - Turku, Finland

July 15 - Finsbury Park - London, UK

July 22 - Thompson's Point - Portland, ME ^

July 23 - Newport Folk Festival (Fort Adams State Park) - Newport, RI

July 26 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY ^

July 27 - ARTPARK Amphitheater - Lewiston, NY ^

July 29 - Brewery Ommegang - Cooperstown, NY ^

July 30 - Osheaga Fest - Montréal, QC



August 09 - Way Out West Festival - Gothenburg, Sweden

August 10 - Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary

August 11 - Oya Festival - Oslo, Norway

August 20 - Summersonic Festival - Japan

August 21 - Summersonic Festival - Japan

August 24 - Zurich Openair Festival - Zurich, Switzerland

August 25 - Rock En Seine Festival - Paris, France



October 04 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, UK

October 05 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, UK

October 07 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

October 08 - UEA - Norwich, UK

October 10 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

October 11 - NX - Newcastle, UK

October 13 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

October 14 - Foundry - Sheffield, UK

October 17 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

October 18 - Engine Rooms - Southampton, UK

October 19 - O2 Brixton Academy - London, UK