aldrch Drops New Track 'COMEDOWN' Featuring Stevie Bill

NYC-based artist-producer aldrch shares his new track, “COMEDOWN,” with rising alt-pop star Stevie Bill, his last offering before unveiling his ambitious debut record, industry standard, out September 22 via Epitaph Records.

Between aldrch’s electric production and Stevie Bill’s magnetic vocals, "COMEDOWN” conjures the insatiable energy that defines the youthful downtown NYC music scene. It offers a high of its own for the listener to come down from, building with a catchy bassline, a driving drumbeat, and a dose of intoxicated confidence.

“I made it in the middle of a 3 week [Lower East Side] club binge,” aldrch recalls, “and basically just wrote a song about what I saw around me.”

“Stevie and I have been talking about making a song together for a long time. I knew from the jump that this was the one for her,” he adds on “COMEDOWN” coming together. This creative instinct and synergy are evident on the track -- “Working with Stevie was so fun, she’s an insanely talented songwriter and made the process super easy.”

The new single is representative of the dichotomy present throughout the upcoming record; it’s messy and voracious in theory, but slick and intentional in quality. “It’s honestly pretty scary,” he bares on sharing his new body of work.

“Making a huge genre pivot feels really vulnerable and exposing. That being said, this album feels like the kind of music I’ve been itching to make my whole career, and I can’t wait for NYC to see it live.”

Originally hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota, aldrch (real name Sam Richman) moved to Manhattan three years ago to attend fashion school, develop his versatile sound, and embrace the late-night bustle of the thriving DIY scene.

Having spent that time defining the kind of artist he wants to be, he now channels his stylish flair and expert-level technical knowledge into this new era as a multi-hyphenate indie force, catching the eyes and ears not only of his peers but those at DSPs with over 200K monthly listeners and key editorial backing from Spotify on The New Alt, Today’s Indie Rock, Indie Pop, New Noise, RADAR US, and more.