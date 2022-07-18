aespa Lands Top 3 Spot on the Billboard 200 Chart

Warner Records' first K-pop act aespa lands a Top 3 spot on the Billboard 200 Chart with Girls - The 2nd Mini Album.

After taking the U.S. by storm, Girls - The 2nd Mini Album sold 56,000 copies making it #1 on the Top Album Sales Chart for the week. This marks the highest sales week for aespa since the group's debut in November of 2020.

With Girls, aespa broke the record for the highest stock of preorders by any K-Pop girl group in history with 1.6 million, becoming the first K-pop girl group to achieve "million-seller status" globally in their first week. As the only female artists in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 Chart this week, aespa is continuing to prove they're the Girls.

This news follows aespa's United States summer takeover where they performed their debut English single "Life's Too Short'' on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and kicked off Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in Central Park with performances of "Life's Too Short," "Girls," "Black Mamba'' and more in celebration of their project's release. Earlier this year, aespa played their first ever U.S. show on the iconic Coachella main stage.

While in the United States, KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE & NINGNING along with SM Entertainment executives visited the Warner Records' offices in Downtown Los Angeles, CA to celebrate their freshly-minted record deal. The group was greeted by the Warner Records' staff while performing an official ribbon cutting for their new mural in the Warner Records' office.

The group was joined by Tom Corson (COO & Co-Chairman, Warner Records), Aaron Bay-Schuck (CEO & Co-Chairman, Warner Records) as well as Sung Su Lee (CEO, SM Entertainment), Young Jun Tak (COO, SM Entertainment), and Dom Rodriguez (SVP, SM Entertainment USA).

aespa [KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, AND NINGNING] is a fierce female foursome, who in an unprecedented move secured the fastest climb to 100 million views on their debut video for any K-Pop group in YouTube history with their 2020 release, "Black Mamba." Their 2021 EP, Savage - The 1st Mini Album, was the highest ranking ever for a K-Pop girl group's entry on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. The EP also hit #1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in 20 countries upon release.

aespa's name is derived from a combination of "ae" (avatar and experience) + "aspect." Each of the four members of aespa has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data. Beyond praise from Forbes, Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone, Flaunt, and more, TIME touted them among "The Next Generation Leaders, Class of 2022," Forbes recognized them in their "30 Under 30" Asia list for 2022 and they were Apple Music's Global Up Next artist for June 2022. The group, with a stake in the sci-fi world, is unapologetically confident and primed for global superstardom with the single "Life's Too Short'' and EP, Girls - The 2nd Mini Album.

Listen to the new album here: