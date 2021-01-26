Zuli Jr. Releases New Single 'How to Feel'

Rising indie R&B-pop artist Zuli Jr. has announced the details for his new studio album Stop it God. and has dropped his new single "How to Feel" along with an accompanying music video. Set for release Friday, May 14th via Nurtured Ideas, Stop it God. marks the sophomore full-length from Zuli Jr., who was named an "Artist You Need To Know" by Rolling Stone on the heels of his 2017 debut. The New York-born and based singer-songwriter introduces the 12-track collection with the funky new single "How to Feel." Sunny production and a steady beat strut underneath his dynamic vocal performance, fluttering from intimate verses into fiery falsetto. PRESS HERE to download/stream "How to Feel" and PRESS HERE to watch the self-directed music video, where viewers first meet Daisy and the virtual world at the crux of the forthcoming album.

Stop it God. is available for pre-order now at all DSPs and each pre-order will include an instant download of "How to Feel" - PRESS HERE. The album will be available digitally and on limited edition blue vinyl. Album, merch and bundle packages are also available at Zuli Jr.'s official webstore HERE. Fans can also interact directly with Zuli Jr. by texting 917-708-7244.

"I'm so excited to finally share 'How to Feel' and announce that my second album Stop it God. will be out this May," shares Zuli. "This album was a true labor of love, yet 'How to Feel' flowed out of me in a single afternoon. A song about examining the ego from the outside looking in and how that affects the people around you. This is easily one of my favorite songs on the record and feels like the perfect transition from one chapter to the next."

Stop it God. is a symbolic representation of the self. The version we stare at day after day in the mirror vs. the version we upload online. The album revolves around the fictional AI concept of Daisy, the ever-present corporate overlord with a HAL 9000-style computer that subconsciously informs the world around you and navigates daily life; it lies in the background only to entirely shape the foreground. Sound familiar? Crafting a story of his own, Zuli Jr. opens up a worm hole between future-facing pop, Platonic allegory, science fiction, and eerily parallel truths throughout Stop it God.

"I tied the album concept into everyday technology," explains Zuli. "Social media reinforces the narrative of constant reflection and being your best self all the time. We get lost in this idea-and it affects our confidence. The songs are written as a mirror image of this. A reflection on the creative being within us all, and the modern world that leads us to believe we are at the center of it. The world building on the album was the last key. It pays homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey and Black Mirror. At the same time, I found inspiration for Daisy from The Great Gatsby. Gatsby changed everything about himself for Daisy, but in the end, it was all for naught."

Stop it God. was recorded at an upstate New York retreat throughout late 2019 and early 2020 with close friends and collaborators Zach TK Zanghi and Aire Atlantica, who produced the album with Zuli, drawing on inspirations as diverse as SZA, Radiohead, King Krule and The 1975. Overall, Zuli Jr. touches on the spectrum of what we put our faith into and how we choose to cope and find meaning in our lives on Stop it God. "Her Manner" examines indulgence, while "Blue Sky" chronicles the breaking point of realizing you can't be anything other than yourself. "Two," with its unpredictable soundscape, documents a broken heart and soul. From start to finish, the album plays as a deliberate statement on the human condition, yet open-ended and up for interpretation. Full track listing for Stop it God. below.

Zuli Jr. continues his sonic evolution from indie rock to a soulful, R&B-leaning sound on the new album, first introduced via his summer 2019 single "ur mistaken," while showcasing his signature sweet voice that Atwood Magazine hailed as "absolutely mesmerizing." Since the release of his 2017 debut album On Human Freakout Mountain, Zuli Jr. has received praise and support from the likes of Rolling Stone, SPIN, Nylon, FLOOD, Culture Collide, Earmilk, Popmatters and many more, while racking up nearly 5 million streams. Stop it God. marks the next chapter in Zuli Jr.'s ever-expanding and evolving career, making him an artist to watch in 2021!

Photo Credit: Felton Kizer