Zero Announces Naught Again Live Album

Zero Announce Naught Again Live Album Featuring Unissued 1992 Performances at San Francisco's Great American Music Hall. The lead single, "End Of The World Blues," is available now. The Double-CD/Digital will be out on May 20, and the double-vinyl is out on October 14 via Omnivore Recordings. The album will be newly mixed by Emmy®-nominated Engineer Brian Risner.

Zero was formed in the early 1980s by guitarist Steve Kimock and drummer Greg Anton after playing with Keith & Donna Godchaux's Heart Of Gold Band. Various San Francisco Bay and international artists have played with Zero, including Nicky Hopkins (The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who) Pete Sears (Jefferson Starship), John Cipollina (Quicksilver Messenger Service), John Kahn (Jerry Garcia Band), and Vince Welnick (The Tubes, Grateful Dead).

Considering the Zero family tree, it seemed inevitable that Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer and Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter would add his lyrics to their instrumentals. It was a magic ingredient and Zero took off. After nine albums and over 1,300 shows, Zero was more than a conglomerate of talented musicians, they became a San Francisco institution.

Now Zero is back again, hitting the road in 2022 and in celebration, is releasing two shows that were recorded at The Great American Music Hall in 1992. One show was released as Chance In A Million in 1994 and now, the other set appears as Naught Again in 2022.

Naught Again is newly mixed by Emmy®-nominated Brian Risner from the original multi- track tapes which were recorded by Dan Healy and Don Pearson (Grateful Dead). The digital/double-CD versions will be available on May 20, while the double-vinyl edition will be released on Friday, October 14, the night before the band's 30th Anniversary show at The Fillmore in San Francisco. Along with the announcement, Zero have also shared the first single from the release, "End Of The World Blues."

Stream/purchase "End Of The World Blues" HERE

The full lineup on the record includes: Steve Kimock on guitar; Greg Anton on drums; Martin Fierro on tenor saxophone; Judge Murphy on vocals; Pete Sears on organ, piano, backup vocals; Nicky Hopkins on piano; Vince Welnick on piano, vocals; and John Kahn, Bobby Vega, plus Liam Hanrahan on bass.

An evening from the past ushers in a new era for Zero. Naught Again is a music treasure trove, featuring original Robert Hunter/Zero songs, Kimock & Anton instrumental compositions, as well as covers from The Who, Jimi Hendrix, and so much more. "Zero can put the whammy on the crowd," as Robert Hunter states. "I've seen a lot of crowds in my life, but they can do something that I've never seen before."

Zero have a number of tour dates scheduled for 2022. More shows are being added, but catch Zero near you if you can. See full list of dates below. For more info, visit Zero's website: http://www.thebandzero.com/

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/84v5DZIM1bE

Pre-Order the CD or Digital version here: http://www.omnivorerecordings.com/shop/naught-again

Save the single 'End of the World Blues' here: hyperurl.co/ZeroEOTHB