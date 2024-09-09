Zach Top Nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 58th Annual CMA Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Country artist Zach Top is nominated in the New Artist of the Year category at the 58th Annual CMA Awards. Named one of the “hottest acts right now” (Rolling Stone), this is Top’s first nomination at the awards.

The recognition follows the release of Top’s widely praised debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music—out now on LEO33. Produced by Carson Chamberlain (Billy Currington, Easton Corbin), the record garnered over 3.5 million streams in just its first week and received widespread acclaim, The Tennessean said it’s full of “star-making tunes,” while Country Central praised, “Cold Beer & Country Music is a masterclass in traditional country music…With a record this strong, Zach Top has proven himself as a standout rising star in this format and a premier vocalist in country music.” Adding to a breakthrough year, Top recently took home the Discovery Artist of the Year at the 2024 MusicRow Awards.

Known for his live performances, Top will be on tour through the end of the year with Lainey Wilson on her “Country’s Cool Again Tour” and will also headline select shows of his own. Upcoming stops include Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s, Lubbock’s United Supermarkets Arena, Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center and Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center among many others. Check out the full tour itinerary below. Full details can be found at www.zachtop.com/tour.

Raised in Sunnyside, WA, Top grew up listening to classic country music while tending to livestock on family’s ranch. At the age of seven, he formed a band with his siblings which set the stage for his musical ambitions. Throughout his teenage years and early twenties, Top honed his craft by playing in various bluegrass bands before moving to Nashville in 2021, where he has been steadily making his mark as an artist to watch.

ZACH TOP CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 9—Knoxville, TN—Tennessee Valley Fair

September 13—West Valley City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+

September 14—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Amphitheartre+

September 15—Missoula, MT—University of Montana – Adams Center+

September 19—Fresno, CA—Save Mart Center+

September 20—Stateline, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+

September 21—Stateline, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+

September 26—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena+

September 27—Auburn, WA—White River Amphitheatre+

September 28—Ridgefield, WA—RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater+

October 3—Rosenberg, TX—Fort Bend County Fair Association

October 5—Salt Lake City, UT—RedWest Fest

October 10—Lubbock, TX—United Supermarkets Arena+

October 11—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

October 12—Manhattan, KS—The Manhattan

October 18—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater+

October 19—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre+

October 20—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion+

October 24—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens+

October 25—Oshawa, ON—Tribute Communities Centre+

October 26—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center+

November 1—North Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena+

November 2—Evansville, IN—Ford Center+

November 3—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum+

November 7—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center+

November 8—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center+

November 9—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford Premier Center+

November 15—Monroe, LA—Monroe Civic Center+

November 16—Monroe, LA—Monroe Civic Center+

December 30—San Diego, CA—Wild Horses

+with Lainey Wilson

Photo credit: Citizen Kane Wayne

Comments