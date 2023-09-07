Zach Bryan, Carrie Underwood & More Nominated For CMA Awards - Full List of Nominations!

The Country Music Association has announced nominees for “The 57th Annual CMA Awards,” with Lainey Wilson topping the list at nine nominations.

Other top nominees include first-time nominee Jelly Roll with five nominations, while Luke Combs and HARDY collect four nominations each. Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and musician/producer Derek Wells secure three nominations apiece.

Vying for the night’s highest honor, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Combs is nominated again in the category alongside Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Wallen and Lainey Wilson. “The 57th Annual CMA Awards,” hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning broadcasts LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 8 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC.

First-time CMA Awards nominees include Mason Allen, Trannie Anderson, Renee Blair, Michael H. Brauer, Katelyn Brown, Zach Bryan, Tracy Chapman, Josh Ditty, David Fanning, Nicki Fletcher, Greylan James, Jelly Roll, Paul Jenkins, Gena Johnson, Chase McGill, Cameron Montgomery, Megan Moroney, Austin Nivarel, Eivind Nordland, John Osborne, Hunter Phelps, David Ray Stevens, Patrick Tohill, Alysa Vanderheym, The War And Treaty, Hailey Whitters, Ben Williams, Dallas Wilson, and Charlie Worsham.

LAINEY WILSON – NINE NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year (“Heart Like A Truck”), Single of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Album of the Year (Bell Bottom Country), Song of the Year (“Heart Like A Truck”), Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“Save Me”), Musical Event of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Music Video of the Year (“wait in the truck”)

Reigning Female Vocalist and New Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson makes CMA Awards history yet again, becoming the only artist to top the nominations list in her first two appearances on the Final Ballot. In 2022, Lainey Wilson topped the nominations list with six nods as a first-time nominee.

She now ties Merle Haggard and Miranda Lambert with nine nominations in a single year (Alan Jackson holds the record with 10 nominations in 2002). Her nine nominations include Entertainer, Single (x2), Album, Song, Female Vocalist, Musical Event (x2) and Music Video of the Year. “Heart Like A Truck” was produced by Jay Joyce, mixed by Jason Hall and Joyce, and written by Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and Lainey Wilson.

HARDY’s “wait in the truck,” which Lainey Wilson is featured on, was produced by HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt and Derek Wells, mixed by Moi, and written by Renee Blair, Michael Hardy (aka HARDY), Hunter Phelps and Schmidt. The song’s music video was directed by Justin Clough. Lainey Wilson’s album Bell Bottom Country was produced by Joyce and mixed by Hall and Joyce. Jelly Roll’s “Save Me,” which Lainey Wilson is featured on, was produced by Zach Crowell and David Ray Stevens.

JELLY ROLL – FIVE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year (“Need A Favor”), Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“Save Me”), Music Video of the Year (“Need A Favor”), New Artist of the Year

Jelly Roll lands five nominations as a first-time nominee, joining artists including Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Maren Morris, Willie Nelson and Gretchen Wilson with five nods in a first appearance on the Final Ballot. The record for most nominations in a debut year is six, with Glen Campbell, Kacey Musgraves, Brad Paisley and Lainey Wilson holding the current record. Jelly Roll’s nominations include Single, Male Vocalist, Musical Event, Music Video and New Artist of the Year. “Need A Favor” was produced by Austin Nivarel and mixed by Jeff Braun. The song’s music video was directed by Patrick Tohill. “Save Me,” which features Lainey Wilson, was produced by Zach Crowell and David Ray Stevens.

LUKE COMBS – FOUR NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year (“Fast Car”), Album of the Year (Gettin' Old), Male Vocalist of the Year

Back-to-back reigning Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs returns with his fourth consecutive nomination for the night’s highest honor. His chart-topping cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, and mixed by Matthews, earns a Single of the Year nomination. In addition, Chapman also earns her first-ever CMA Award nomination for Song of the Year as the song’s sole writer. Combs’ Album of the Year nomination for Gettin’ Old earns him a third nomination in the category. Gettin’ Old was produced by Combs, Matthews and Singleton, and mixed by Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley and Matthews. With this year’s nods, Combs has received 22 total nominations since 2017.

HARDY – FOUR NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Song of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Musical Event of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Music Video of the Year (“wait in the truck”)

HARDY lands four nominations this year with his hit collaboration “wait in the truck,” which features fellow nominee Lainey Wilson. “wait in the truck” was produced by HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt and Derek Wells, mixed by Moi, and written by Renee Blair, HARDY (known by Michael Hardy for songwriting purposes), Hunter Phelps, and Schmidt. The music video for the song was directed by Justin Clough. HARDY now has nine career nominations, three of which for Song of the Year.

JORDAN DAVIS – THREE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year (“Next Thing You Know”), Song of the Year (“Next Thing You Know”), Music Video of the Year (“Next Thing You Know”)

Reigning Song of the Year winner Jordan Davis clocks three nominations this year with his hit “Next Thing You Know,” including a second consecutive Song of the Year nod. The song was produced by Paul DiGiovanni, mixed by Jim Cooley, and written by Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill and Josh Osborne. The music video was directed by Running Bear.

ASHLEY McBRYDE – THREE NOMINATIONS

Album of the Year (Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville), Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year (“Light On In The Kitchen”)

Reigning Musical Event of the Year winner Ashley McBryde lands three nominations this year, bringing her career total to 15. She earns her fourth consecutive nomination for Female Vocalist and her second nomination in both the Album and Music Video categories. Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville was produced by John Osborne (of Brothers Osborne) and John Peets, and mixed by Gena Johnson and Osborne, marking the first time Osborne has received a solo nomination. The music video for “Light On In The Kitchen” was directed by Reid Long.

JOEY MOI – THREE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Album of the Year (One Thing At A Time), Musical Event of the Year (“wait in the truck”)

Joey Moi earns three nominations this year. He receives two nods in the Single and Musical Event categories as producer and mix engineer for HARDY’s “wait in the truck,” which features Lainey Wilson, as well as a nod for Album, again as producer and mix engineer for Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time. With two previous nominations, Moi’s career nominations now total five.

JORDAN SCHMIDT – THREE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Song of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Musical Event of the Year (“wait in the truck”)

Jordan Schmidt earns three nominations this year for his work as both a producer and songwriter for HARDY’s “wait in the truck,” which features Lainey Wilson. Schmidt’s nominations this year bring his career total to four.

CHRIS STAPLETON – THREE NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“We Don’t Fight Anymore”)

Back-to-back reigning Male Vocalist Chris Stapleton returns to both the Entertainer and Male Vocalist categories this year, marking his seventh Entertainer nomination and ninth Male Vocalist nomination. He adds a nomination for Musical Event for his feature on Carly Pearce’s “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” which was produced by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Pearce. Stapleton’s career nominations now total 34.

DEREK WELLS – THREE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Musical Event of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Musician of the Year

Derek Wells lands his eighth consecutive nomination for Musician, while also earning nominations in two new categories. He earns nominations in Single and Musical Event for his work producing HARDY’s “wait in the truck,” which features Lainey Wilson. This year’s nominations bring Wells’ career total to 10.

Winners of “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” will be determined in a Final Round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and Final Ballot will be emailed to CMA Professional members Monday, Oct. 2. Voting for the CMA Awards Final Ballot ends Friday, Oct. 27 (6:00 PM/CT).

CMA Broadcast Awards winners will be determined by a final round of judging this month. Entries are judged by a panel of distinguished broadcast professionals, representing all market sizes and regions. The winners will be revealed in October and recipients will be honored at the CMA Awards. All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.

“The 57th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer.

“THE 57th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINAL NOMINEES (by ballot category order):

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Producer: Austin Nivarel

Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Producers: John Osborne, John Peets

Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Gettin' Old – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery

Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Fast Car”

Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like A Truck”

Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know”

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange”

Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“wait in the truck”

Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell

“Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

Producer: Dann Huff

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

“We Don't Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde

Director: Reid Long

“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion

Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Director: Patrick Tohill

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Director: Running Bear

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Director: Justin Clough

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

2023 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS – FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Weekly National

“American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Cumulus/Westwood One

“Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Compass Media Networks

“Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence” (Tracy Lawrence and Patrick Thomas) – Silverfish Media

“On The Horizon with Buzz Brainard” (Buzz Brainard) – SiriusXM

“Y’all Access with Kelly Sutton” (Kelly Sutton) – Firefly Media/Silverfish Media

Daily National

“Angie Ward” – iHeartMedia

“The Big D and Bubba Show” (Derek “Big D” Haskins, Sean “Bubba” Powell, Patrick Thomas, and Carsen Humphreville) – Silverfish Media

“Katie & Company” (Katie Neal) - Audacy

“Nights with Elaina” (Elaina Smith) – Westwood One

“The Sam Alex Show” (Sam Alex) – Sam Alex Productions, LLC

Major Market

“Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, and Sam Sansevere) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

“Frito & Katy” (Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey) – KCYY, San Antonio, Texas

“Hawkeye in the Morning with Hawkeye and Michelle” (“Hawkeye” Mark Louis Rybczyk and Michelle Rodriguez) – KSCS, Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

“Josh, Rachael & Grunwald” (Josh Holleman, Rachael Hunter, and Steve Grunwald) – WYCD, Detroit, Mich.

“Scotty Kay” (Scotty Kay) – WUSN, Chicago, Ill.

Large Market

“The Big Dave Show” (“Big Dave” Chandler, Ashley Heiert, and Jason “Stattman” Statt) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

“The Morning Drive with Mike Kellar and Jenny Matthews” (Mike Kellar and Jenny Matthews) – KBEQ, Kansas City, Mo.

“Scott and Shannen” (Scott Dolphin and “Shannen O” Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

“Tim & Chelsea In The Morning” (Tim Leary and Chelsea Taylor) – WIRK, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.

“The Wayne D Show” (“Wayne D” Danielson and Tay Hamilton) – WSIX, Nashville, Tenn.

Medium Market

“Cait & Bradley Morning Show” (Cait Fisher and Matt Bradley) – KWEN, Tulsa, Okla.

“Clay & Company” (Clay Moden, Rob Banks, and Kadie Daye) – WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

“Ellis and Bradley Show” (Bill Ellis and Beth Bradley) – WSSL, Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.

“Mo & StyckMan” (Melissa “Mo” Wagner and Greg “StyckMan” Owens) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.

“Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Small Market

“The B100 Morning Show with Brittney Baily” (Brittney Baily) – WBYT, South Bend, Ind.

“The Eddie Foxx Show” (Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx) – WKSF, Asheville, N.C.

“Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

“Steve & Tiffany in the Morning” (Steve Waters and Tiffany Kay) – WFLS, Fredericksburg, Va.

“Steve, Ben and Nikki” (Steve Stroud, Ben Walker, and Nikki Thomas) – WXBQ, Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

2023 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS – FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Major Market

KCYY – San Antonio, Texas

KEEY – Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minn.

KKBQ – Houston, Texas

KSCS – Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.

Large Market

WIRK – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.

WKDF – Nashville, Tenn.

WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio

WWKA – Orlando, Fla.

Medium Market

KUZZ – Bakersfield, Calif.

KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

WGGY – Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa.

WPCV – Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.

WQMX – Akron, Ohio

Small Market

KCLR – Columbia, Mo.

WBYT – South Bend, Ind.

WKML – Fayetteville, N.C.

WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.