Zach Bryan, Carrie Underwood & More Nominated For CMA Awards - Full List of Nominations!

Lainey Wilson tops the list at nine nominations.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Zach Bryan, Carrie Underwood & More Nominated For CMA Awards - Full List of Nominations!

The Country Music Association has announced nominees for “The 57th Annual CMA Awards,” with Lainey Wilson topping the list at nine nominations.

Other top nominees include first-time nominee Jelly Roll with five nominations, while Luke Combs and HARDY collect four nominations each. Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and musician/producer Derek Wells secure three nominations apiece.

Vying for the night’s highest honor, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Combs is nominated again in the category alongside Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Wallen and Lainey Wilson. “The 57th Annual CMA Awards,” hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning broadcasts LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 8 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC.  

First-time CMA Awards nominees include Mason Allen, Trannie Anderson, Renee Blair, Michael H. Brauer, Katelyn Brown, Zach Bryan, Tracy Chapman, Josh Ditty, David Fanning, Nicki Fletcher, Greylan James, Jelly Roll, Paul Jenkins, Gena Johnson, Chase McGill, Cameron Montgomery, Megan Moroney, Austin Nivarel, Eivind Nordland, John Osborne, Hunter Phelps, David Ray Stevens, Patrick Tohill, Alysa Vanderheym, The War And Treaty, Hailey Whitters, Ben Williams, Dallas Wilson, and Charlie Worsham.

LAINEY WILSON – NINE NOMINATIONS 

Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year (“Heart Like A Truck”), Single of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Album of the Year (Bell Bottom Country), Song of the Year (“Heart Like A Truck”), Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“Save Me”), Musical Event of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Music Video of the Year (“wait in the truck”) 

Reigning Female Vocalist and New Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson makes CMA Awards history yet again, becoming the only artist to top the nominations list in her first two appearances on the Final Ballot. In 2022, Lainey Wilson topped the nominations list with six nods as a first-time nominee.

She now ties Merle Haggard and Miranda Lambert with nine nominations in a single year (Alan Jackson holds the record with 10 nominations in 2002). Her nine nominations include Entertainer, Single (x2), Album, Song, Female Vocalist, Musical Event (x2) and Music Video of the Year. “Heart Like A Truck” was produced by Jay Joyce, mixed by Jason Hall and Joyce, and written by Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and Lainey Wilson.

HARDY’s “wait in the truck,” which Lainey Wilson is featured on, was produced by HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt and Derek Wells, mixed by Moi, and written by Renee Blair, Michael Hardy (aka HARDY), Hunter Phelps and Schmidt. The song’s music video was directed by Justin Clough. Lainey Wilson’s album Bell Bottom Country was produced by Joyce and mixed by Hall and Joyce. Jelly Roll’s “Save Me,” which Lainey Wilson is featured on, was produced by Zach Crowell and David Ray Stevens. 

JELLY ROLL – FIVE NOMINATIONS  

Single of the Year (“Need A Favor”), Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“Save Me”), Music Video of the Year (“Need A Favor”), New Artist of the Year  

Jelly Roll lands five nominations as a first-time nominee, joining artists including Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Maren Morris, Willie Nelson and Gretchen Wilson with five nods in a first appearance on the Final Ballot. The record for most nominations in a debut year is six, with Glen Campbell, Kacey Musgraves, Brad Paisley and Lainey Wilson holding the current record. Jelly Roll’s nominations include Single, Male Vocalist, Musical Event, Music Video and New Artist of the Year. “Need A Favor” was produced by Austin Nivarel and mixed by Jeff Braun. The song’s music video was directed by Patrick Tohill. “Save Me,” which features Lainey Wilson, was produced by Zach Crowell and David Ray Stevens.   

LUKE COMBS – FOUR NOMINATIONS 

Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year (“Fast Car”), Album of the Year (Gettin' Old), Male Vocalist of the Year 

Back-to-back reigning Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs returns with his fourth consecutive nomination for the night’s highest honor. His chart-topping cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, and mixed by Matthews, earns a Single of the Year nomination. In addition, Chapman also earns her first-ever CMA Award nomination for Song of the Year as the song’s sole writer. Combs’ Album of the Year nomination for Gettin’ Old earns him a third nomination in the category. Gettin’ Old was produced by Combs, Matthews and Singleton, and mixed by Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley and Matthews. With this year’s nods, Combs has received 22 total nominations since 2017. 

HARDY – FOUR NOMINATIONS 

Single of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Song of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Musical Event of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Music Video of the Year (“wait in the truck”) 

HARDY lands four nominations this year with his hit collaboration “wait in the truck,” which features fellow nominee Lainey Wilson. “wait in the truck” was produced by HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt and Derek Wells, mixed by Moi, and written by Renee Blair, HARDY (known by Michael Hardy for songwriting purposes), Hunter Phelps, and Schmidt. The music video for the song was directed by Justin Clough. HARDY now has nine career nominations, three of which for Song of the Year. 

JORDAN DAVIS – THREE NOMINATIONS  

Single of the Year (“Next Thing You Know”), Song of the Year (“Next Thing You Know”), Music Video of the Year (“Next Thing You Know”) 

Reigning Song of the Year winner Jordan Davis clocks three nominations this year with his hit “Next Thing You Know,” including a second consecutive Song of the Year nod. The song was produced by Paul DiGiovanni, mixed by Jim Cooley, and written by Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill and Josh Osborne. The music video was directed by Running Bear.  

ASHLEY McBRYDE – THREE NOMINATIONS 

Album of the Year (Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville), Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year (“Light On In The Kitchen”) 

Reigning Musical Event of the Year winner Ashley McBryde lands three nominations this year, bringing her career total to 15. She earns her fourth consecutive nomination for Female Vocalist and her second nomination in both the Album and Music Video categories. Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville was produced by John Osborne (of Brothers Osborne) and John Peets, and mixed by Gena Johnson and Osborne, marking the first time Osborne has received a solo nomination. The music video for “Light On In The Kitchen” was directed by Reid Long. 

JOEY MOI – THREE NOMINATIONS  

Single of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Album of the Year (One Thing At A Time), Musical Event of the Year (“wait in the truck”) 

Joey Moi earns three nominations this year. He receives two nods in the Single and Musical Event categories as producer and mix engineer for HARDY’s “wait in the truck,” which features Lainey Wilson, as well as a nod for Album, again as producer and mix engineer for Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time. With two previous nominations, Moi’s career nominations now total five. 

JORDAN SCHMIDT – THREE NOMINATIONS  

Single of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Song of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Musical Event of the Year (“wait in the truck”) 

Jordan Schmidt earns three nominations this year for his work as both a producer and songwriter for HARDY’s “wait in the truck,” which features Lainey Wilson. Schmidt’s nominations this year bring his career total to four. 

CHRIS STAPLETON – THREE NOMINATIONS 

Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“We Don’t Fight Anymore”)  

Back-to-back reigning Male Vocalist Chris Stapleton returns to both the Entertainer and Male Vocalist categories this year, marking his seventh Entertainer nomination and ninth Male Vocalist nomination. He adds a nomination for Musical Event for his feature on Carly Pearce’s “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” which was produced by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Pearce. Stapleton’s career nominations now total 34. 

DEREK WELLS – THREE NOMINATIONS  

Single of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Musical Event of the Year (“wait in the truck”), Musician of the Year  

Derek Wells lands his eighth consecutive nomination for Musician, while also earning nominations in two new categories. He earns nominations in Single and Musical Event for his work producing HARDY’s “wait in the truck,” which features Lainey Wilson. This year’s nominations bring Wells’ career total to 10. 

Winners of “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” will be determined in a Final Round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and Final Ballot will be emailed to CMA Professional members Monday, Oct. 2. Voting for the CMA Awards Final Ballot ends Friday, Oct. 27 (6:00 PM/CT).

CMA Broadcast Awards winners will be determined by a final round of judging this month. Entries are judged by a panel of distinguished broadcast professionals, representing all market sizes and regions. The winners will be revealed in October and recipients will be honored at the CMA Awards. All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.   

“The 57th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer. 

“THE 57th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINAL NOMINEES (by ballot category order):     

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs 
Chris Stapleton 
Carrie Underwood 
Morgan Wallen 
Lainey Wilson 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs 
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton 
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews 
“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson 
Producer: Jay Joyce 
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll 
Producer: Austin Nivarel 
Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun 
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis 
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni 
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley 
“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) 
Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells 
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde 
Producers: John Osborne, John Peets 
Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne 
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson 
Producer: Jay Joyce 
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 
Gettin' Old – Luke Combs 
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton 
Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews 
One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen 
Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery 
Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland 
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini 
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym 
Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym 

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s) 

“Fast Car” 
Songwriter: Tracy Chapman 
“Heart Like A Truck” 
Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson 
“Next Thing You Know” 
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne 
“Tennessee Orange” 
Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams 
“wait in the truck” 
Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt 

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini 
Miranda Lambert 
Ashley McBryde 
Carly Pearce 
Lainey Wilson 

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs 
Jelly Roll 
Cody Johnson 
Chris Stapleton 
Morgan Wallen 

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A 
Little Big Town 
Midland 
Old Dominion 
Zac Brown Band 

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR 

Brooks & Dunn 
Brothers Osborne 
Dan + Shay  
Maddie & Tae  
The War And Treaty  

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR   

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s) 

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens 
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Producer: Zach Crowell 
“Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
Producer: Dann Huff 
“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells 
“We Don't Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce 

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor 
Paul Franklin 
Rob McNelley 
Derek Wells 
Charlie Worsham 

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s) 

“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde 
Director: Reid Long 
“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion 
Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher 
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll 
Director: Patrick Tohill 
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis 
Director: Running Bear 
“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) 
Director: Justin Clough 

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan  
Jelly Roll  
Parker McCollum 
Megan Moroney 
Hailey Whitters 

2023 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS – FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):     

Weekly National 

“American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Cumulus/Westwood One 
“Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Compass Media Networks 
“Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence” (Tracy Lawrence and Patrick Thomas) – Silverfish Media 
“On The Horizon with Buzz Brainard” (Buzz Brainard) – SiriusXM 
“Y’all Access with Kelly Sutton” (Kelly Sutton) – Firefly Media/Silverfish Media 
Daily National 

“Angie Ward” – iHeartMedia 
“The Big D and Bubba Show” (Derek “Big D” Haskins, Sean “Bubba” Powell, Patrick Thomas, and Carsen Humphreville) – Silverfish Media 
“Katie & Company” (Katie Neal) - Audacy 
“Nights with Elaina” (Elaina Smith) – Westwood One 
“The Sam Alex Show” (Sam Alex) – Sam Alex Productions, LLC 
Major Market

“Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, and Sam Sansevere) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. 
“Frito & Katy” (Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey) – KCYY, San Antonio, Texas 
“Hawkeye in the Morning with Hawkeye and Michelle” (“Hawkeye” Mark Louis Rybczyk and Michelle Rodriguez) – KSCS, Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas 
“Josh, Rachael & Grunwald” (Josh Holleman, Rachael Hunter, and Steve Grunwald) – WYCD, Detroit, Mich. 
“Scotty Kay” (Scotty Kay) – WUSN, Chicago, Ill. 
Large Market

“The Big Dave Show” (“Big Dave” Chandler, Ashley Heiert, and Jason “Stattman” Statt) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio 
“The Morning Drive with Mike Kellar and Jenny Matthews” (Mike Kellar and Jenny Matthews) – KBEQ, Kansas City, Mo.  
“Scott and Shannen” (Scott Dolphin and “Shannen O” Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis. 
“Tim & Chelsea In The Morning” (Tim Leary and Chelsea Taylor) – WIRK, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla. 
“The Wayne D Show” (“Wayne D” Danielson and Tay Hamilton) – WSIX, Nashville, Tenn. 
Medium Market

“Cait & Bradley Morning Show” (Cait Fisher and Matt Bradley) – KWEN, Tulsa, Okla. 
“Clay & Company” (Clay Moden, Rob Banks, and Kadie Daye) – WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y. 
“Ellis and Bradley Show” (Bill Ellis and Beth Bradley) – WSSL, Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. 
“Mo & StyckMan” (Melissa “Mo” Wagner and Greg “StyckMan” Owens) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn. 
“Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa 
Small Market

“The B100 Morning Show with Brittney Baily” (Brittney Baily) – WBYT, South Bend, Ind. 
“The Eddie Foxx Show” (Eddie Foxx and Amanda Foxx) – WKSF, Asheville, N.C. 
“Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky. 
“Steve & Tiffany in the Morning” (Steve Waters and Tiffany Kay) – WFLS, Fredericksburg, Va. 
“Steve, Ben and Nikki” (Steve Stroud, Ben Walker, and Nikki Thomas) – WXBQ, Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va. 
2023 CMA BROADCAST AWARDS – FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):   

Major Market 

KCYY – San Antonio, Texas 
KEEY – Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minn. 
KKBQ – Houston, Texas 
KSCS – Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas 
WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa. 
Large Market 

WIRK – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla. 
WKDF – Nashville, Tenn. 
WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.  
WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio 
WWKA – Orlando, Fla. 
Medium Market 

KUZZ – Bakersfield, Calif. 
KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa 
WGGY – Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa. 
WPCV – Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. 
WQMX – Akron, Ohio 
Small Market 

KCLR – Columbia, Mo.  
WBYT – South Bend, Ind.  
WKML – Fayetteville, N.C. 
WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va. 
WYCT – Pensacola, Fla. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Delilah Releases New Single Liquid Pearl Photo
Delilah Releases New Single 'Liquid Pearl'

The two EPs combine to create the Invaluable mixtape, released on limited edition 12” transparent violet vinyl. Delilah will celebrate with a London performance, November 9, before hitting the road throughout the UK, along with select EU dates, supporting Georgia [all dates below]. Pre-order Invaluable Vol. 1 & 2.

2
Ida Mae Release New Single Feel The World Turning From New Album Photo
Ida Mae Release New Single 'Feel The World Turning' From New Album

After making a strong impact with a string of electrifying singles, the London/Nashville duo Ida Mae return with the dreamy new track “Feel The World Turning,” the fourth installment from their upcoming studio album Thunder Above You, “Feel The World Turning” sits as one of the more emotive entries lifted from their forthcoming full-length.

3
Zach Bryan, Carrie Underwood & More Nominated For CMA Awards Photo
Zach Bryan, Carrie Underwood & More Nominated For CMA Awards

Top nominees include first-time nominee Jelly Roll with five nominations, while Luke Combs and HARDY collect four nominations each. Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and musician/producer Derek Wells secure three nominations apiece.

4
Zachary James Releases Classical Vocal Album Song of Myself Photo
Zachary James Releases Classical Vocal Album 'Song of Myself'

Grammy award-winning artist Zachary James unveils his first full-length classical vocal album, 'Song of Myself.' The new classical vocal song cycle, composed by James in his classical composition debut with additional music by cellist Wick Simmons, percussionist Ariel Campos, and guitarist Frederick Poholek.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
& JULIET