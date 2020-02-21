Zac Brown Band Announces Additional Dates for Summer 2020 Tour
Today, multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Zac Brown Band announced five additional dates and exciting new support acts for their upcoming Summer 2020 "Roar with the Lions Tour," presented by Polaris.
Zac Brown Band will return to West Palm Beach on September 17 and Tampa on September 18, reuniting with singer-songwriter Caroline Jones, who has joined the band on the road for the past three years. The band also added three west coast stops in California, performing in Chula Vista, Los Angeles and Mountain View. Newly announced support acts include the renowned Old Crow Medicine Show on September 10 and September 11, and singer Riley Green from October 23 through October 25. Please see the full itinerary below.
The "Roar with the Lions Tour" will feature music from the band's entire discography mixed with a dynamic selection of genre-crossing cover songs that are a signature mark of each Zac Brown Band show. The tour is grounded in the historic characterization of the lion, depicted as a symbol of strength, courage, and loyalty. Always counted upon to bring sunshine and warmth into the lives of others, lions are fearless, treating one another with dignity and respect, bravely walking through the forests they rule. At each show, fans can expect fiery performances and a rollicking good time.
Zac Brown Band is one of the most successful and consistent touring acts of the last decade and regularly claim a top spot in Pollstar's Live75 charts. The Boston Globe praised the band's live show saying , "[Zac Brown Band's] blend of chops, spirit, and knowing exactly how to please a crowd has made them one of the summer concert season's most reliable draws, always ready for a good time but also keenly aware of how to keep an audience on its toes." Zac Brown Band currently holds the record for most consecutive sold out shows at the historic Fenway Park and was recently named by The Boot one of the "10 Best Country and Americana Live Acts of the 2010's."
The Summer 2020 "Roar with the Lions Tour" will come directly on the heels of the upcoming spring 2020 leg of "The Owl Tour," featuring 18 stops across the United States and Canada.
Newly announced dates will go on sale to general public beginning Friday, February 28 at 12pm local time at ZacBrownBand.com. The Zamily Fan Club pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, February 25 at 12pm local time. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Zac Brown Band Summer 2020 "Roar with the Lions Tour." As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 26 at 12pm local time until Thursday, February 27 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
All dates, cities and venues below are subject to change. For tickets or more information please visit ZacBrownBand.com.
Summer 2020 "Roar with the Lions Tour" Dates
|May 24, 2020
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*
|May 25, 2020
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*
|May 29, 2020
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center*
|May 30, 2020
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre*
|May 31, 2020
|Syracuse, NY
|St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*
|June 4, 2020
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*
|June 5, 2020
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion*
|June 12, 2020
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage*
|June 13, 2020
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center*
|June 14, 2020
|Darien, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater*
|June 18, 2020
|Burgettstown, PA
|S&T Bank Music Park*
|June 19, 2020
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion*
|June 20, 2020
|Hershey, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium*
|June 25, 2020
|Bethel, NY
|Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*
|June 26, 2020
|New York, NY
|Citi Field*
|June 27, 2020
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live*
|July 24, 2020
|Shakopee, MN
|Twin Cities Summer Jam+
|July 25, 2020
|Monticello, IA
|Great Jones County Fair+
|Aug 7, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|Truist Park
|Sep 10, 2020
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center***
|Sep 11, 2020
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center***
|Sep 12, 2020
|Chicago, IL
|Wrigley Field**
|Sep 17, 2020
|West Palm Beach, FL
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre****
|Sep 18, 2020
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre****
|Sep 19, 2020
|Frisco, TX
|Toyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend)++
|Sep 25, 2020
|Denver, CO
|Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre****
|Sep 26, 2020
|Denver, CO
|Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre****
|Oct 16, 2020
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Oct 17, 2020
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Oct 18, 2020
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|Oct 23, 2020
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^
|Oct 24, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|Banc of California Stadium^
|Oct 25, 2020
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre^
* Denotes special guest Gregory Alan Isakov
** Denotes special guest St. Paul and The Broken Bones
*** Denotes special guest Old Crow Medicine Show
**** Denotes special guest Caroline Jones
^ Denotes special guest Riley Green
+ Denotes festival stops
++ Denotes special stop