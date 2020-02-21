Zac Brown Band Announces Additional Dates for Summer 2020 Tour

Today, multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Zac Brown Band announced five additional dates and exciting new support acts for their upcoming Summer 2020 "Roar with the Lions Tour," presented by Polaris.

Zac Brown Band will return to West Palm Beach on September 17 and Tampa on September 18, reuniting with singer-songwriter Caroline Jones, who has joined the band on the road for the past three years. The band also added three west coast stops in California, performing in Chula Vista, Los Angeles and Mountain View. Newly announced support acts include the renowned Old Crow Medicine Show on September 10 and September 11, and singer Riley Green from October 23 through October 25. Please see the full itinerary below.

The "Roar with the Lions Tour" will feature music from the band's entire discography mixed with a dynamic selection of genre-crossing cover songs that are a signature mark of each Zac Brown Band show. The tour is grounded in the historic characterization of the lion, depicted as a symbol of strength, courage, and loyalty. Always counted upon to bring sunshine and warmth into the lives of others, lions are fearless, treating one another with dignity and respect, bravely walking through the forests they rule. At each show, fans can expect fiery performances and a rollicking good time.

Zac Brown Band is one of the most successful and consistent touring acts of the last decade and regularly claim a top spot in Pollstar's Live75 charts. The Boston Globe praised the band's live show saying , "[Zac Brown Band's] blend of chops, spirit, and knowing exactly how to please a crowd has made them one of the summer concert season's most reliable draws, always ready for a good time but also keenly aware of how to keep an audience on its toes." Zac Brown Band currently holds the record for most consecutive sold out shows at the historic Fenway Park and was recently named by The Boot one of the "10 Best Country and Americana Live Acts of the 2010's."

The Summer 2020 "Roar with the Lions Tour" will come directly on the heels of the upcoming spring 2020 leg of "The Owl Tour," featuring 18 stops across the United States and Canada.

Newly announced dates will go on sale to general public beginning Friday, February 28 at 12pm local time at ZacBrownBand.com. The Zamily Fan Club pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, February 25 at 12pm local time. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Zac Brown Band Summer 2020 "Roar with the Lions Tour." As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 26 at 12pm local time until Thursday, February 27 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

All dates, cities and venues below are subject to change. For tickets or more information please visit ZacBrownBand.com.

Summer 2020 "Roar with the Lions Tour" Dates

May 24, 2020 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

May 25, 2020 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion* May 29, 2020 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center* May 30, 2020 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre* May 31, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview* June 4, 2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach* June 5, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion* June 12, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage* June 13, 2020 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center* June 14, 2020 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater* June 18, 2020 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park* June 19, 2020 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion* June 20, 2020 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium* June 25, 2020 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts* June 26, 2020 New York, NY Citi Field* June 27, 2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live* July 24, 2020 Shakopee, MN Twin Cities Summer Jam+ July 25, 2020 Monticello, IA Great Jones County Fair+ Aug 7, 2020 Atlanta, GA Truist Park Sep 10, 2020 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center*** Sep 11, 2020 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center*** Sep 12, 2020 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field** Sep 17, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre**** Sep 18, 2020 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre**** Sep 19, 2020 Frisco, TX Toyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend)++ Sep 25, 2020 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre**** Sep 26, 2020 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre**** Oct 16, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center Oct 17, 2020 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Oct 18, 2020 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Oct 23, 2020 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^ Oct 24, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium^ Oct 25, 2020 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre^

* Denotes special guest Gregory Alan Isakov

** Denotes special guest St. Paul and The Broken Bones

*** Denotes special guest Old Crow Medicine Show

**** Denotes special guest Caroline Jones

^ Denotes special guest Riley Green

+ Denotes festival stops

++ Denotes special stop





Related Articles View More Music Stories