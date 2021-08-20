Yves Larock & Steff Da Campo Team Up On 'Rise Up 2021'

Swiss artist Yves Larock has teamed up with one of house music's unstoppable forces, Steff Da Campo, for the re-creation of his renowned dance classic 'Rise Up' feat. Jaba. The result is a sweet 2021 rendition that builds on the original's feel-good vibe while adding tasty deep house rhythms and a refreshing reggae breakdown to provide the song with a brand new appeal. It's a classic reborn, out now on Spinnin' Records.

Yves Larock dominated the summer of 2007 with the release of 'Rise Up', a border crossing club tune featuring a soulful groove and hot-blooded vocals by reggae singer and fellow Swiss artist Jaba. Reaching high in the international charts back then (including #13 on the Official UK Singles Chart), 'Rise Up' has remained a much-praised and spun record till this day - every new generation of DJs seems to embrace the track in its own way.

Following deep house prodigy LVNDSCAPE, who turned the song into a fresh sounding hit again in 2016, fellow Dutch DJ/producer Steff Da Campo now signs for a much anticipated 2021 version. He knows his way around tunes like these, as he's been making quite some waves these last years with deep groovy house records featuring exciting hooks, alluring melodies, and often recognizable vocal samples. Just check out his much-acclaimed rework of 90's hip hop gem 'I Got 5 On It', released earlier this year together with 71 Digits, and you'll catch his vibe instantly.

'Rise Up 2021' perfectly brings both worlds together. The melodies and warm vocals of the original are omnipresent, this time intertwined with finely tuned 2021 production, building up with gentle chords and subtle beats before diving into a warm deep house groove. The breakdown brings instant bliss, as it mixes the reggae styled vocals with a sweet reggae beat - bringing the song straight to its melting point. When the beat subsequently drops again, it's a full release of dopamine - happiness guaranteed.

Steff Da Campo has captured the essence of 'Rise Up' with this rework, highlighting the feel-good elements of the original to create something special once again. 2021 might still be a strange year for dance music lovers, this record definitely takes off the sharp edges and makes sure the energy keeps flowing.