Yuzima Philip Releases Anthem 'Blue Strength'

Released the same day as Donald Trump’s conviction for 31 felony charges in New York, NYC singer-songwriter and prince of noise Yuzima Philip has released his rallying cry “Blue Strength,” a song that urges the listener to “save all of our lives” and “fight authoritarianism” urging voters to vote for President Biden and Vice President Harris.

The new song is an arena rock tune in full modern mode utilizing Yuzima’s unique production techniques. Yuzima says, "I think the song says everything that needs to be said before November. We must banish Donald Trump and his enablers into the trash heap of history."

The song has taken off on TikTok, with users showing their blue strength by sharing the song on their pages.

Listen to the song below!

