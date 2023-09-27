Youth Fountain Releases 'Roses In My Backpack'

Youth Fountain will release its highly anticipated 3rd studio album, Together In Lonesome, on November 3rd.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

Youth Fountain Releases 'Roses In My Backpack'

Youth Fountain, the emo / pop-punk project from guitarist/vocalist Tyler Zanon, is thrilled to share its new single “Roses In My Backpack”, out now via Pure Noise Records. A vulnerable new track that was written during a particularly difficult time in Zanon’s life, “Roses In My Backpack” is a song about feeling like there’s no way out.

Youth Fountain will release its highly anticipated 3rd studio album, Together In Lonesome, on November 3rd. Pre-save / pre-order the album now at https://purenoiserecs.lnk.to/YFstore.

“’Roses In My Backpack’ is a personal favorite of mine,” shares Zanon. “This track is all about the feeling of losing everything that ever mattered to me in life - being at a major breaking point and wanting to give up.”

He continues: “I originally wrote this song in 2010 and it went through many different versions. I had it on the back burner for years, once as an old demo I tracked with a friend of mine that never really saw the light of day. I managed to upload an acoustic version of it to Youtube around 2014, and some very die hard super fans really loved this track. I brought the song idea to Anton and he really made the whole thing come to be what you hear now. I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. It’s a very sentimental and special song to me.”

Youth Fountain will be on the road this fall with Story Of The Year, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Page Avenue. The tour kicks off on October 26th and continues into early 2024, with stops in Dallas, Anaheim, Las Vegas, Portland, Minneapolis, Detroit, Toronto, New York, Chicago, and more. For a full list of upcoming shows, please see below or visit: www.youthfountainmusic.com.

About Youth Fountain:

When Tyler Zanon began the songwriting process for the third YOUTH FOUNTAIN LP, TOGETHER IN LONESOME, he approached the blank page in front of him not with a fear of an unknown future, but an invitation to explore an unfinished past.

Since forming Youth Fountain in 2017, the Vancouver BC-based Zanon has been a prolific writer, ascending on the shoulders of a cutting, introspective sound Kerrang hailed as “so raw and young that one can't help but wonder if [Youth Fountain] were peers of Taking Back Sunday and Saves The Day back in the early 2000s.”

As he revisited lyric notebooks and hard drives from Youth Fountain early days and previous bands, Zanon amassed a collection of demos he brought to producer Anton DeLost (State Champs, Mayday Parade).

Together, the pair worked to transform them into TOGETHER IN LONESOME standouts – like the skate-punk pit-starting “Clarity,” angular “A Few Notes For Orpheus” and skyscraping “Twin Flame” – while crafting songs like “Identical Days” and first single “Fallen Short,” the anthemic encapsulation of Youth Fountain’s unbridled, nostalgic blend of emo, pop-punk, and alternative rock, from the ground up.

“‘Fallen Short’ is about self-doubt,” Zanon explains. “In terms of a relationship, it’s me wondering if I’m ever going to find someone who can be there for me through thick and thin, no matter what. But even when you think you’ve found that person, there can be an emptiness, like you’re together but still feel alone. That’s where the title Together In Lonesome comes from: wondering why you’re able to physically be with someone but still feel so alone.”

It’s this instinctual ability to verbalize life’s hard truths that’s endeared Youth Fountain to fans around the world on albums like 2019’s Letters to Our Former Selves and 2021’s Keepsakes & Reminders, tours with Four Year Strong and Knuckle Puck and slots on festivals like Slam Dunk and forthcoming tour with Story Of The Year. But it’s never been as visceral as on TOGETHER IN LONESOME, with Zanon himself admitting the process of making the album forced him to confront his past in considerable ways, closing old wounds while reopening others in the process.

“Writing songs takes a lot out of me because of how much of myself I put into them,” he explains. “Even though it was hard revisiting some of this stuff, it goes to show you that a good song is a good song no matter when it was written. Even if it was on the backburner, it can still shine when the time is right.”

Ultimately, TOGETHER IN LONESOME stands as a tremendous personal feat for Zanon, the hard-charged sound of the songwriter fully embracing the totality of the creative process as he gathered the fearlessness to confront the past while embracing the future head-on – along the way, putting some ghosts to rest.

“Making this album has felt like closure in a really cool way,” he says emphatically. “Whenever an album comes out, they’re not my songs anymore; they’re for other people to enjoy. It’s going to feel good once they’re out.”



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sum 41 Release New Single Landmines Photo
Sum 41 Release New Single 'Landmines'

Sum 41 make a boisterous return with “Landmines”, their newest single and first release on Rise Records. “Landmines” is a testament of going to hell and back for the ones that matter – vocalist Deryck Whibley paints a picture of dodging shrapnel and smoke, but valiantly holding on to the ones you love.

2
Sitting On Stacy Releases New Single Crème Brûlée Photo
Sitting On Stacy Releases New Single 'Crème Brûlée'

Sitting On Stacy release the second single from their upcoming third album, “Crème Brûlée.” Written with Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan, the single illustrates a state of disbelief over ending up with the perfect person. With lyrics that are begging to be shouted back and hooks that will occupy your mind all day, “Crème Brûlée” is a tale of love.

3
ATO Records Garage-Punks CIVIC Announce New Vietnam & Singles LP Photo
ATO Records' Garage-Punks CIVIC Announce 'New Vietnam & Singles' LP

CIVIC have reimagined the reckless intensity of proto-punk for an era of endless uncertainty. Hailed by Sterogum as “an unholy lo-fi pile-up of garage rock, punk, and ’90s-style noise-rock,” the band recently unleashed their acclaimed, blistering new single “Hourglass”. They have announced the New Vietnam & Singles LP.

4
The Irrepressibles Releases New Single Transformation of Acceptance Photo
The Irrepressibles Releases New Single 'Transformation of Acceptance'

Following the recent huge international success of ‘In This Shirt’ and with his first body of work since 2020 within touching distance - THE IRREPRESSIBLES - the alias of Jamie Irrepressible is delighted to share “Transformation of Acceptance”. A further insight into the ‘Self Love & Acceptance’ EP which arrives in-full next week.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

FIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Plans' Rises to No. 19 on Both Mediabase's Adult Contemporary Chart and Billboard's Adult Contemporary ChartFIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Plans' Rises to No. 19 on Both Mediabase's Adult Contemporary Chart and Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart
Video: The Raven Age Release 'Nostradamus' VideoVideo: The Raven Age Release 'Nostradamus' Video
Sphere Sets First Movie Studio Collaboration With TROLLS BAND TOGETHERSphere Sets First Movie Studio Collaboration With TROLLS BAND TOGETHER
Maria BC Shares New Single 'Still'Maria BC Shares New Single 'Still'

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING