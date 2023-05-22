Young-Borra AKA Jonas Young-Borra Releases Latest Single 'A Crazy Night'

New York based electro-pop songwriter and producer Young-Borra AKA Jonas Young-Borra releases his latest single “A Crazy Night” produced by Cass Maya. This single was produced and recorded at Maya and Young-Borra’s Leather Jacket Music Studios in Brooklyn, NY.

This single release is the 13th release from Young-Borra following the success of his previous single “Face The Music,” that was released at the top of 2023 and already has more than 125,000 streams on Spotify, and more than 111,000 views on YouTube. A modern day renaissance man Young-Borra’s influence can be seen across the New York landscape from his time spent as creative and promotional director at some of New York’s top nightclubs to his production and DJ work, as well as his own music releases.

Drawing from his rich history in the New York scene Young-Borra’s music touches on his diverse background of life experiences, his latest release, “A Crazy Night,” does just that as Young-Borra tells his story of a crazy night hooking up in a sexy car.

When asked about his latest release “A Crazy Night” Young-Borra said “A Crazy Night is my 13th release (lucky 13!). I wanted to do something a little different for me - something with more of an up-tempo, modern almost old school R&B feel - with sexy lyrical content, in particular, about a car hookup. It’s super fun, super hot and I truly believe people will enjoy the tune. As always with my tracks, I’m delivering quality production with catchy hooks and I’m telling a story - something I feel is very important to songwriting which has been lost in today’s pop music.”

Born in the Bronx, raised in New York City Young-Borra AKA Jonas Young-Borra is today’s answer to yesterday’s pop-star. He writes, sings, programs and plays original material. He believes in quality over quantity in a world that is flooded with the latter. He listens more than he speaks and speaks more when he needs to.

He is well-informed and he is a much needed character in a character business. Drawing from the bands that he discovered throughout his formative years, Young-Borra writes with an ode to the songwriting of the past while delivering production that is sonically on par with anything current.

Knowledgeable of multiple sounds and styles with lifelong musical training (his father, a jazz musician and mother, a Broadway actress/singer), Young-Borra knows that nothing replaces a quality hook regardless of the genre. He's currently the creative and promotional director for Nebula NY and promotional director for Sapphire NY/s Sunday SINS and Monday's Only parties.

Young-Borra also throws his own Wednesday night party at PhD at the Dream Hotel and DJ's around town at places like The Box and Soho Grand's club room. He's a true New York club scene character as well as a true musician and artist - he is self-funded, self-distributed and self-everything else.

He doesn't compromise and he doesn't take s - he's an old school personality in a bulls personality world. Young-Borra writes about what he knows: nightlife, heartbreak, striving for love and success, relationships, sex, parties, breakups, makeups and living under the bright lights of the big city.

Now, after several years of creating, producing and fine-tuning his sound, Young-Borra is releasing his material, ushering in a new wave of music to accompany the start of the new decade. Stay tuned to Young-Borra’s socials below for updates on future releasees form this talented artists.