Yandel Adds New Dates to SINFÓNICO Tour in Las Vegas, Highland, & Phoenix

Puerto Rican music artist Yandel is expanding his Yandel – SINFÓNICO TOUR with three newly added stops, visiting Las Vegas, NV, Highland, CA and Phoenix, AZ. Tickets to the new dates will be available via various pre-sales starting Tuesday, August 19th through Thursday, August 21, ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Aug. 22 at 10am local time here.

The Yandel – SINFÓNICO tour mirrors the influence of the new album, bringing it to life with a live philharmonic orchestra. The experience also features Yandel’s full band and dance crew.

Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Coors Light, the tour kicked off on May 30 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami and had previously wrapped up on June 21 in Houston.

NEWLY ADDED YANDEL – SINFÓNICO DATES:

Tue Nov 11 | Las Vegas, NV | Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas

Fri Nov 14 | Highland, CA | Yaamava’ Theater

Sat, Nov 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

About Yandel

Yandel is a Puerto Rican vocalist, songwriter, musician, record producer; and reggaetón artist. He took a new turn as a soloist in 2014, touring the US. Yandel’s De Líder a LeyendaVIP Tour to sold-out houses in New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Chicago and Orlando and Latin America. His solo album, released in November 2013, De Líder a Leyenda debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and #9 on the Top Rap Albums chart. It was certified Gold (Latin) by the RIAA (2014) and received a Latin Grammy nomination. In October 2014 Yandel became the first artist of his genre to record a TV special for the prestigious network HBO Latino. He also recorded a new track, “Marcando Territorio,” for Catch the Throne: The Mixtape Vol. 2, the mixtape soundtrack featuring multiple artists for HBO’s mega hit series Game of Thrones.

November 2015 marked the arrival of the highly anticipated production title Dangerous. Dangerous climbed to #1 on sales the week of its release. The same month, the singer/producer became the first Latino artist to stream a live concert via Tidal and performed live at the boxing match produced by HBO Cotto vs. Canelo. Some of his musical collaborations in general and Hispanic market include: J-Lo, Akon, R. Kelly, 50 Cent, Ja Rule, Eve, Nelly Furtado, Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, Don Omar, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Chayanne, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Maluma, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Romeo Santos, Sebastian Yatra y Manuel Turizo, Feid, Luis Fonsi, J. Balvin, Zion & Lennox, Lele Pons and others.

Some of his achievements as solo artist include two Latin Grammy Awards in 2016 (Best Urban Fusion Performance), (Best Urban Song); a Latin American Music Award (Album of the Year) and numerous BMI Awards.

In 2018, Yandel surprised his fans with the announcement of a tour with his long-time friend and music collaborator Wisin. The duo kicked off their first of eight record-breaking concerts at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico and made history when they became the artists with the most sold out shows in that arena.

As a soloist, Yandel has scored 16 #1’s at Billboard’s Top Latin Airplay list, in March 2019 released his sixth solo album titled “THE ONE”, in 2018 recorded with Wisin their duo album Los Campeones del Pueblo / The Big Leagues and his most recent solo album is titled “QUIEN CONTRA MI 2” (summer 2020).

In May 2021, Yandel received 16 Platinum and 4 Gold certifications from RIAA for his music hits. In December 2022, he broke records in Puerto Rico with 14 concerts during his "La Última Misión" tour, marking the farewell of the duo Wisin y Yandel. His most recent studio album, “R3SISTENCIA”, received Gold Certification from RIAA in May 2023. The Puerto Rican icon was honored during the TikTok Awards 2024, receiving the "Legendary Impact Recognition" award in Mexico City. In April 2024, he was honored with the special Latin AMA Pioneering award at the Latin American Music Awards and took home two awards for “Yandel 150”: Collaboration of the Year and Best Urban Song.

2024 brought his new sneaker collection with models the Ewing x Yandel SL33 “Cayey” and Ewing x Yandel Rogue; and his studio album ELYTE. Yandel also scored big time by becoming the first artist of his genre of doing a full performance of some of his greatest hits with FIU Symphonic Orchestra.