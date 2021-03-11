YONAKA Release New Single 'Ordinary'

Hot on the heels of single Seize The Power, the Brighton-based rockers have just released their next helping of YONAKA 2.0, in the form of Ordinary. The self-produced track showcases Theresa Jarvis's soft yet soaring vocals, and culminates in a euphoric chorus. Of Ordinary, Theresa has said, "When you listen to this song I want you to be completely honest with yourself and ask if this is where you are meant to be; are you being yourself or are you scared? Are you living for someone else and forgetting yourself? Are you watching life go by like watching the t.v screen? Do you want to wake up old and wonder what you did with your life? This is your time to jump. Don't let life pass you by. Make mistakes, cry, laugh, love. Do it for you. Shine in yourself and be happy to be anything but ordinary." Listen to "Ordinary' below.

Purchase/stream "Ordinary" here. Today's single is the follow up to last month's empowering "Seize The Power" which received world-wide critical acclaim. NPR included the track on their NMF playlist and Billboard noted, ""U.K. alt-rock group Yonaka's first single since their incredible 2019 album Don't Wait 'Til Tomorrow is fifty shades of sick, from Theresa Jarvis's chanting vocals ("Woke up this morning, I feel so f--king important/ I looked in the mirror, I'm different, I finally made a decision") to its unexpected guitar breakdown." "Seize The Power' has surpassed over 1.3 million streams across all platforms and was added to prestigious Spotify playlists such as New Noise (357k followers) which sees them grace the cover, Walk Like A Badass (1.9 million followers), Spotify's Radar: Ones to Watch 2021, and New Music Friday playlists in 7 different territories.

YONAKA have cut their teeth on the live scene over the last couple of years, and 2019 saw them play sold-out shows in both NYC (Rough Trade) and Los Angeles (House Of Machines. They have supported the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, FEVER 333 and played prestigious festivals such Reading & Leeds, Bestival, Download and Isle Of Wight. The band have just announced that they will be returning to the stage for some shows in the UK -- the band will be at Scruff Of The Neck's Twitch, on April 19 and are also set to join Catfish And The Bottlemen at Singleton Park in Swansea on September 4 as well as Sonic Wave and 110 Above Festival.

2019 saw YONAKA release their highly esteemed debut album, Don't Wait 'Til Tomorrow. Met with critical acclaim from tastemakers such as the Guardian, NME, Clash and more, the 11-track album has racked up a whopping 58 million streams on Spotify. Since its release, the band have been holed up in their Brighton home studio honing their craft, and finally creating the music they have always want to. When they met at Brighton university, vocalist Theresa Jarvis, bassist Alex Crosby, drummer Rob Mason and guitarist George Werbrouck-Edwards instantly jelled, quickly building their name with raucous live sets and a seamless merging of pop, rock and hip-hop inspired beats.

Photo Credit: Jade Jackman