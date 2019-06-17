YBN Cordae Releases BAD IDEA Feat. Chance The Rapper

Before the release of his debut project, THE LOST BOY, YBN Cordae unveils his newest song "Bad Idea" ft Chance The Rapper which is also accompanied by a new companion visual.

YBN Cordae kicked off his headline tour earlier this month in LA with a sold-out performance at The Roxy. Remaining dates of "The Lost Boy? Tour: The Prequel" with Duckwrth and Bri Steves include Philadelphia on June 25th at the Union Transfer and New York on June 26th at SOBs. An additional show has been added for 7/27 in Phoenix, AZ. Cordae will also be making several overseas festival appearances including Les Ardentes in Belgium and the Weekend Festival in Finland before returning to the states for the Mad City Festival in Brockton, MA and Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL. Later this fall he'll also be joining Logic for "The Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" tour along with J.I.D.

Watch the video here:

Download/Stream here!

For more information please visit here!

THE LOST BOY TOUR: THE PREQUEL

W/ DUCKWRTH & BRI STEVES

(remaining dates)

6/19: New Parish (Oakland, CA) *

6/25: Union Transfer (Philadelphia, PA) +

6/26: SOBs (New York, NY) +

6/27: Toybox (Toronto, ON) +

6/28: Le National (Montreal, QC) +

6/30: Chain Reaction (Anaheim, CA) +

7/27: (Venue TBA) (Phoenix, AZ)

*w/ Duckwrth

+w/ Bri Steves

UPCOMING FESTIVAL APPEARANCES

7/4: Les Ardentes (Liege, Belgium)

7/5: Wireless Germany (Frankfurt, Germany)

7/7: Longitude Festival (Dublin, Ireland)

7/9: Islington Academy (London, UK)

7/11: Splash! Festival (Grafenhainichen, Germany)

7/12: Openair Frauenfeld (Frauenfeld, Switzerland)

7/13: WOO HAH! Festival (Tilburg, Holland)

7/19: Weekend Festival @ Suvilahti (Helsinki, Finland)

7/21: Mad City Festival (Brockton, MA)

8/1: Lollapalooza (Chicago, IL)





