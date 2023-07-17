X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement

X have announced the rescheduled tour dates that were unfortunately postponed last month due to an unforeseen medical emergency procedure with a band member.

After a short recovery, the band is intact and currently on tour through July 30. The rescheduled dates begin August 27 in Chicago and continue on through September 9 in Tennessee. Tickets for the originally affected shows will be honored on the new date.

X New and Improved Summer 2023 Tour Dates

July 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot +

July 19 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater =

July 20 – Ft. Collins, CO – Washington’s =

July 22 – Dallas, TX – The Studio @ The Factory =

July 23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues =

July 25 – Austin, TX – Antones =

July 27 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot =

July 30 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair ^

Re-scheduled Dates

August 27 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Old Town School of Folk

August 28 – Chicago, IL - Chicago Old Town School of Folk

August 29 - Cleveland, OH - The House of the Blues

August 31 - New York, NY - The Palladium *

September 1 - Glenside, PA - Keswick *

September 2 - Boston, MA - Wilbur *

September 4 - Washington DC - Atlantis

September 5 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club *

September 7 - Charlotte, NC - The Neighborhood Theater *

September 9 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns *



*with the Squirrel Nut Zippers

^ with English Beat and Save Ferris

+ with English Beat

= with James Intveld

Photo credit: Gary Leonard