X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement

X have announced the rescheduled tour dates that were unfortunately postponed last month due to an unforeseen medical emergency procedure with a band member.
After a short recovery, the band is intact and currently on tour through July 30. The rescheduled dates begin August 27 in Chicago and continue on through September 9 in Tennessee. Tickets for the originally affected shows will be honored on the new date.
July 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot +
July 19 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater =
July 20 – Ft. Collins, CO – Washington’s =
July 22 – Dallas, TX – The Studio @ The Factory =
July 23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues =
July 25 – Austin, TX – Antones =
July 27 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot =
July 30 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair ^
August 27 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Old Town School of Folk
August 28 – Chicago, IL - Chicago Old Town School of Folk
August 29 - Cleveland, OH - The House of the Blues
August 31 - New York, NY - The Palladium *
September 1 - Glenside, PA - Keswick *
September 2 - Boston, MA - Wilbur *
September 4 - Washington DC - Atlantis
September 5 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club *
September 7 - Charlotte, NC - The Neighborhood Theater *
September 9 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns *
*with the Squirrel Nut Zippers
^ with English Beat and Save Ferris
+ with English Beat
= with James Intveld
Photo credit: Gary Leonard
