X Announce More Summer Live Shows As Special Guests of The Psychedelic Furs

Punk Icons, X, are adding more shows to their previously announced summer tour with The Psychedelic Furs.

X will now join The Furs from July 6 through August 18 with four newly announced shows in Southern California this August. The foursome will now also make stops at The OC Fair/Pacific Amphitheatre, the Rady Shell in San Diego, Pappy & Harriets before wrapping it up on August 18 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood.

Along with the bands stable of hits, fans will also experience songs from their newest studio album, Alphabetland, for the first time ever. Released on the 40th Anniversary of the landmark, Los Angeles, and 35 years since the original band had released an album - the critically acclaimed ALPHABETLAND took fans by surprise with its April 22nd release, last year during the worldwide lockdown.

One of the greatest Punk Rock bands in music history, the band continues with their original line-up of Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake.

Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA's flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. Featuring vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake, their debut 45 was released on the seminal Dangerhouse label in 1978, followed by seven studio albums released from 1980-1993.

Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, topped the musical charts with regularity and performed their iconic hits on top television shows such as Letterman and American Bandstand. X's first two studio albums, Los Angeles and Wild Gift are ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time.

The band continues to tour with the original line-up fully intact. In 2017, the band celebrated their 40th year anniversary in music with a Grammy Museum exhibit opening, a Proclamation from the City of Los Angeles and being honored at a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Exene threw out the first pitch and John Doe sang the National Anthem.

In 2019 X reissued and remastered their first four classic albums via their collaboration with Fat Possum Records. Los Angeles (1980), Wild Gift (1981), Under The Big Black Sun (1982) and More Fun In The New World (1983). In 2020, X celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Los Angeles and celebrated with a surprise release of Alphabetland, their first new studio album, featuring the original line-up, in 35 years.

X with The Psychedelic Furs

July 6 - Rose Music Center at The Heights - Huber Heights, OH

July 8 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON

July 9 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

July 10 - Bronson Centre - Ottawa, ON

July 12 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

July 13 - The Strand Theatre - Providence, RI

July 15 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

July 16 - Xcite Center at Parx Casino - Bensalem, PA

July 17 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

July 19 - The Palace Theatre - Greensburg, PA

July 20 - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Ctr Cincinnati, OH

July 22 - MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH

July 23 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

July 24 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

July 26 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

July 27 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

July 29 - The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

July 30 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

August 2 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

August 6 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

August 7 - Woodland Park Zoo - Seattle, WA

August 8 - Grand Lodge - Forest Grove, OR

August 11 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA

August 12 - Charles Krug Winery - St. Helena, CA

August 14 - The Pacific Amphitheatre - Costa Mesa, CA *

August 16 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA *

August 17 - Pappy & Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA *

August 18 - YouTube Theater - Inglewood, CA *



*NEW DATES