X Announce Holiday Tour Dates

The iconic punk rock band, X, have announced their annual Holiday tour plans. Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake are hitting the West Coast for X-Mas '19, their annual holiday tour with stops in San Juan Capistrano, Sacramento, Sonoma, San Francisco, Seattle and finishing up on December 19 & 20 for their hometown Los Angeles finale shows. The Blasters will join X on all shows except Sonoma and Seattle. X will also appear at the Wonderfront Festival in San Diego on November 24th. Tickets for X-Mas '19 will be on sale as of October 4th with a pre-sale beginning October 2nd (use code: DELTA88).



X just wrapped a hugely successful Summer tour in June, July and September during which they were joined by Folk Uke, The Damned, Reverend Horton Heat, and Billy Idol before wrapping up with Squeeze in late September. Earlier this year the bandre-entered the recording studio for the first time since 1984. In two days, with producer Rob Schnapf, five new songs were recorded and release plans are pending.

Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA's flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. Featuring vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake, their debut 45 was released on the seminal Dangerhouse label in 1978, followed by seven studio albums released from 1980-1993. X's first two studio albums, Los Angelesand Wild Giftare ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time. Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, topped the musical charts with regularity and performed their iconic hits on top television shows such as Letterman and American Bandstand. In 2017, the band celebrated their 40th anniversary in music with a Grammy Museum exhibit opening, a Proclamation from the City of Los Angeles and being honored at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, where Exene threw out the first pitch and John Doe sang the National Anthem. The band continues to tour with the original line-up.

X-Mas '19 Holiday Tour

November 11 - Wonderfront Festival, San Diego, CA *

November 29 - The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano

November 30 - The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano

December 1 - The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano

December 5 - Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA

December 7 - Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma, CA

December 9 - The Independent, San Francisco, CA

December 10 - The Independent, San Francisco, CA

December 11 - The Independent, San Francisco, CA

December 15 - The Crocodile, Seattle, WA

December 16 - The Crocodile, Seattle, WA

December 19 - Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, CA

December 20 - Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, CA



*Festival Date

Photo credit: Gary Leonard





