Wrabel Releases 'these words are all for you' Album

Wrabel has released his new album "these words are all for you".

Wrabel's debut album had already garnered attention for fellow pre-release tracks "good" (which American Songwriter said "gives an earnest exploration into uncertainty and the parts that bind us together as humans"), "nothing but the love" (which Paper debuted and that is currently at no. 35 on the Billboard Adult Pop Airplay chart), and "back to back" (a collaboration with Duncan Laurence which Billboard named one of the "best new music releases from LGBTQ artists" that week).

Wrabel recently set out on a short, intimate run of live dates, the nothing but the piano tour, which includes a stop at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge and an album release show at LA's The Regent Theater -- kicking off tomorrow at the Akron Pride Music & Arts Festival.

Wrabel's resume speaks for itself. He has toured alongside and collaborated with P!nk, has co-writing/performance credits alongside the likes of Kesha, Marshmello, Celeste, Backstreet Boys, Ellie Goulding, Louis Tomlinson, Louis the Child, Wafia, Cash Cash, and more. He's released four previous EPs, has racked up 265 million streams across all DSP platforms, and his song "The Village" has become an LGBTQ+ anthem.

Over the past few years, his "knife-to-the-heart" (Idolator) songwriting, on-stage charisma, and seemingly limitless vocals have earned him a performance spot on the national NBC TODAY stage and had Billboard saying that Wrabel is "ready for his breakthrough".

Listen to the new album here: