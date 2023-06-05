Wombo Releases New Single From Upcoming EP

Last year, Louisville Kentucky based trio, Wombo released their beloved album, Fairy Rust that received praise from the FADER calling the record “a trove of dreams and secrets,” Paste complimenting “the thumping bass line and Chadwick’s gauzy vocals,” and more.

Today, the band shares their second single “Thread” off their EP, Slab, out this Friday June 9 via Fire Talk Records. Originally made to be a solo piece on piano, “Thread” is filled with unassuming layers that transform the song’s outward simplicity into something both transient and spellbinding.

Chadwick’s low - key delivery makes her melancholic sentiments (“ who was singing about loneliness ?”) universally grounding. Watch music video directed by Wombo’s Cameron Lowe below.

Wombo quote: “Thread was originally just a little thing I use to play on piano. I showed Joel and Cameron one day when we were messing around at practice and they persuaded me to try and put some words to it and helped me turn it into a song we could play together as a band.”

Wombo recently came off a string of UK dates including London’s iconic Moth Club, Great Escape Festival, Dot to Dot festival and more. Starting September 14, Wombo will be touring with Bully across the US. See full dates below. Ticket link here??

Recorded by Nick Roeder in the band’s hometown of Louisville, Wombo’s new EP ‘Slab’ is a loose, instinctual grouping of songs that gradually morph into sonic territory that’s at once familiar to those already indoctrinated with the band’s experimental doses of surrealist escapism; as well as sweeter, stripped-down shapes.

Most of the guitar parts from the EP are scratch takes that fit both the dueling energies and intentional imperfections of the songs, with overlaid vocals recorded on the same day. The result is an of-the-moment snapshot of a band that’s both settling naturally into a sound all their own while still remaining in constant evolution.

The trio of Sydney Chadwick, Cameron Lowe and Joel Taylor sound more comfortable than ever, guiding the listener through a cohesive framework of peculiar hymns in a language only they can translate.

Lead single “Slab” was inspired by a book Chadwick read about disassociation, and came from improvising lyrics in the band’s basement practice space. The song perfects the Wombo formula of simple, unexpected lyrical metaphors wound up in complex instrumentation, tracing unusually catchy melodies that get stuck in your head.

WOMBO US TOUR WITH BULLY

Thu Sep 14 - Davenport IA - Raccoon Motel

Fri Sep 15 - Minneapolis MN - First Ave

Sat Sep 16 - Milwaukee WI - X-Ray Arcade

Sun Sep 17 - Detroit MI - Loving Touch

Tue Sep 19 - Toronto ON - Lee's Palace

Wed Sep 20 - Albany NY - Lark Hall

Thu Sep 21 - Boston MA - Crystal Ballroom

Fri Sep 22 - Hamden CT - Space Ballroom

Sat Sep 23 - Philadelphia PA - First Unitarian

Sun Sep 24 - Washington DC - Black Cat

Photo by Fallon Frierson