Wolf Alice Announce 'Blue Lullaby' Album

London, England's Wolf Alice are thrilled to announce Blue Lullaby, lullabied versions of select songs from their Mercury Prize-nominated, critically-lauded third record Blue Weekend. The album was heralded as one of the best albums of 2021 by everyone from Time Magazine to British GQ to the Fader.

The companion EP, which features stripped down versions of songs from Blue Weekend, will be released on June 24, 2022 via RCA Records. Blue Lullaby's first song, a stunning piano-and-choir version of "The Last Man On Earth," is available to hear now.

Says Wolf Alice front woman Ellie Roswell about the band's forthcoming EP: "Blue Lullaby came about because we wanted to strip down some of our more emotional songs from Blue Weekend and see if they hit any different. We also had a really nice moment during the Blue Weekend campaign singing one of our songs with a choir and we wanted to experience that again with a few other songs, especially as there are a lot of harmonies and a lot of vocal layering on Blue Weekend. Hearing multiple voices singing together is an unparalleled feeling to me so I'm happy we got to record this experience and I hope people enjoy it."

Pre-save "Blue Lullaby" here.

In addition to the Blue Lullaby version of the song, Wolf Alice recently performed a full band version of "The Last Man on Earth" with a choir and strings on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon..

Wolf Alice are Ellie Rowsell (vocals, guitar), Joff Oddie (guitar, vocals), Theo Ellis (bass) and Joel Amey (drums, vocals). It has been a decade since the band began as a duo of Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie, then later expanding to a four-piece, with Joel Amey and Theo Ellis joining the group. Since then, the band saw their 2015 debut album My Love Is Cool soar to #2 on the UK charts, their sophomore album Visions Of A Life win the 2018 Hyundai Mercury prize, and received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Performance.

Wolf Alice are also one of only a small handful of artists to be nominated for the Mercury Prize for every single album they've released. Blue Weekend continued the band's stretch of success by debuting at No. 1 on the UK charts on its release, and winning the Brit Award for "Best Group" earlier this year.

Wolf Alice have become a beloved, formidable live act in their ten years of existence, having graced the stage of various worldwide festivals including the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, Coachella, and Governor's Ball, in addition to selling out shows on multiple continents all over the globe.

They recently announced a fall North American tour whose dates are below. Wolf Alice will also be supporting Harry Styles for a portion of his European tour this summer, as well as joining Halsey and Bleachers for select shows in the U.S. this June. They will also be playing at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas this October.

Listen to the new single here:

Wolf Alice North America 2022 Tour Dates

Mon-Jun-20 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Tue-Jun-21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

Sat-Sep-24 - Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

Tue-Sep-27 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Thu-Sep-29 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Fri-Sep-30 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Sat-Oct-1 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Mon-Oct-3 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Tue-Oct-4 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

Thu-Oct-6 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

Fri-Oct-7 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Sat-Oct-8 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Mon-Oct-10 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Tue-Oct-11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex - Grand

Thu-Oct-13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

Fri-Oct-14 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Sat-Oct-15 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Mon-Oct-17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

*-opening for Bleachers

#- opening for Halsey