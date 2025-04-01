Winona Fighter Adds Additional Dates for Yes, Chef Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising punk act Winona Fighter has announced extended tour dates for the upcoming second leg of the Yes, Chef Tour. The newly announced shows kick off on May 31st in Cleveland, with stops to follow in Brooklyn, Allentown, Indianapolis, Phoenix, San Diego, and more. Tickets go on sale on this Friday, April 4 at 10am local time, and will be available at winonafighter.com.

About the upcoming tour dates, the band shares: “Austin made a joke at the start of the year that we are going to play 500 shows this year. We all laughed…. we might’ve laughed too soon. We are so stoked to be adding EVEN MORE headlining dates to our already expansive YES CHEF TOUR. We are also teaming up with some incredible radio stations for a few additional shows. 500 shows in 365 days here we come.”

Winona Fighter recently wrapped up the first leg of the Yes, Chef Tour, which included sold out shows in Nashville, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Denver, and Kansas City.

Fans can catch Winona Fighter in the UK this spring for Slam Dunk Festival and several headline shows, prior to the start of leg 2 of the Yes, Chef Tour. Tickets for all previously announced dates are on sale now at winonafighter.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

5/19 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute – The Lodge

5/20 – Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

5/21 – London, UK @ The Black Heart

5/22 – London, UK @ The Dome &

5/24 – Hatfield, UK @ Slamdunk – South **

5/25 – Leeds, UK @ Slamdunk – North **

5/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cambridge

6/1 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B #

6/3 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

6/4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone 1

6/5 – Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

6/7 – Crownsville, MD @ Let’s Go Fest **

6/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy

6/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

6/11 – Tulsa, OK @ Mercury Lounge

6/13 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

6/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

6/16 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

6/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

6/21 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

6/28 – Oro Station, ON @ All Your Friends Fest **

7/8 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

7/9 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9

7/10 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge (SOLD OUT)

7/11 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

7/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

7/15 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café

7/16 – Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary

7/17 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean (SOLD OUT)

7/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

7/19 – Winona, MN @ No Name Bar

7/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival **

& - show supporting The Used

** - Festival Date

# - show supporting Simple Plan

Photo Credit Lindsey Byrne

About Winona Fighter

Based in Nashville, Winona Fighter—frontwoman and multi-instrumentalist Coco Kinnon, lead guitarist Dan Fuson and bassist/producer Austin Luther — formed after Coco moved there from Boston, and made a strong impression with their 2022 debut EP, Father Figure. Three of its songs—"Subaru”, “You Look Like A Drunk Phoebe Bridgers” and “Wlbrn St Tvrn”—were re-recorded for MY APOLOGIES TO THE CHEF, the band’s debut album, but their power and potency is in no way diminished. In fact, the rage and frustration that courses through them, and which also infuses the band’s energetic and compelling live shows, feels even more visceral, pointed and necessary than before, something that carries over into the other songs too.

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes

