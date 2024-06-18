Willie Watson (Old Crow Medicine Show) to Release Debut Album; Shares First Single 'Real Love'

The debut album from the former member of Old Crow Medicine Show will be released on September 13th.
Singer-songwriter, poet, actor and multi-instrumentalist Willie Watson has announced his first-ever solo album of original material - over 20 years into his career. The former member of Old Crow Medicine Show has been a part of numerous musical projects, soundtracks, and films and is now set to release Willie Watson on September 13th via Little Operation Records and More (Thirty Tigers). To mark the occasion, he’s today released the first single “Real Love” and its gorgeous accompanying video. Directed by Joseph Wasilewski, the video follows Willie and his wife Mindy as they slow dance through significant places in their relationship.
Willie Watson on “Real Love”: "Real Love" is a love song I wrote for my wife. It kinda turned out to be the story of my life and it’s clear now that she’s standing in the center of everything. We’ve been looking for each other for a long time and now we can’t even remember all the struggle it took to get here.
Willie Watson has spent most of his musical career as a favorite of musicians in the know. As an inspiring and eccentric character, a remarkable player, and a human who looks at the world differently, Watson attracted a who’s who of collaborators throughout his career including Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, John Prine, John C. Reilly, Sara and Sean Watkins and so many more. Watson has always battled his own self-diminishment and only now has decided to allow a body of work of his own to be released into the world. “After 30 years of playing music professionally - this is my debut album. This record is me beating the devil, or the story of what finally did it anyway. I didn’t make any specific pact or anything but I know we’ve been tangled up most of my life. Now that he’s gone I can love myself again,” says Watson of the record.
Watson recorded the album in Los Angeles with producers Gabe Witcher (Punch Brothers) and Kenneth Pattengale (Milk Carton Kids) and with a crack band of players including Paul Kowert on bass (Punch Brothers), Dylan Day on guitar (Jenny Lewis, Nick Hakim), Benmont Tench on keys (The Heartbreakers), Jason Boesel on drums (Bright Eyes, Jenny Lewis), and new massive talent Sami Braman on fiddle. The collection of songs is honest and potent, an unadorned reflection of Watson’s life, his mistakes, his traumas, and his gratitude to still be here, to still be alive, and to still be loved. It's the type of record that can’t come early in one’s career, and was won after a life of hard battles and difficult lessons.
Willie Watson was born and raised in upstate New York where he started the earliest iterations of his musical life while still in high school. As a teenager, Watson and Ketch Secor co-founded Old Crow Medicine Show - a group of remarkable players obsessed with early American traditional music. He remained in the band as one of its main creative forces until he departed in 2011. Watson appeared in Joel and Ethan Cohen’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs in the role of The Kid and also as a part of the soundtrack, performing with Tim Blake Nelson on the Oscar-nominated “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings.” He also appears on the soundtracks for the Coen Brothers Hail, Caesar! and Live By Night. Watson previously released two albums of covers, Folk Singer Vol.1 and Folksinger Vol 2.
Watson will head out on a major North American tour kicking off in June and wrapping up in December. Highlights include the Tractor Tavern in Seattle on November 6th, the Basement East in Nashville on December 3rd, and The Bowery Ballroom in New York City on December 12th. A full list of tour dates is below, with the bulk of them on sale Friday, June 21st at 10AM local. Find tickets here.
June 28-29 - Etna, CA - The Trails End Music Festival
July 18 - Exeter, NH - The Word Barn
July 19 - Portland, ME - State Theater *
July 20 - Trumansberg, NY - Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival
July 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffe Lena
July 25 - Burlington, VT - Nectar's
July 26 - Hiram, ME - Ossipee Valley Music Festival
Aug 22 - Salt Spring Island, BC - Pitchfork Social
Aug 23 - Victoria, BC - The Orillia Street Music Hall
Sept 21 - Lyons, CO - Planet Bluegrass
Sept 25 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theater
Sept 28 - Lexington, KY - The Burl
Sept 29 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
Oct 1 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-Fi Annex
Oct 2 - Evanston, IL - SPACE
Oct 4 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House
Oct 5 - Green Lake, WI - Thrasher Opera House
Oct 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota
Oct 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Pico Union Project
Nov 1 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall
Nov 2 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theater & Music Hall
Nov 3 - Berkeley, CA - Freight & Salvage
Nov 6 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
Nov 7 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo
Nov 8 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
Nov 9 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
Nov 11 - Missoula, MT - Top Hat Lounge
Nov 12 - Bozeman, MT - The Rialto
Nov 15 - Fort Collins, CO - The Coast
Nov 16 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
Nov 19 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
Nov 20 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant *
Nov 21 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom West *
Nov 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater *
Nov 23 - Iowa City, IA - Hancher Auditorium *
Dec 3 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
Dec 4 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle Music Hall
Dec 6 - Washington DC - Union Stage
Dec 7 - Charlottesville, Va - The Southern
Dec 8 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
Dec 10 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
Dec 12 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
Dec 13 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios
Dec 14 - Ithaca, NY - Hangar Theatre
* supporting Old Crow Medicine Show
Photo Credit: Hayden Shiebler
Videos