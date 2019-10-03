William Duvall Releases His Debut Solo Album ONE ALONE Tomorrow

Few musicians have had a career as artistically diverse and successful as Alice In Chains frontman, William DuVall. From forming legendary Atlanta hardcore band Neon Christ as a teenager in 1983 all the way to his 2016 supergroup collaboration Giraffe Tongue Orchestra (with members of Mastodon and Dillinger Escape Plan), DuVall has carved out his own unique place in the firmament for over 35 years.



Now he's on the verge of releasing his first ever solo album One Alone, sharing brand new song 'White Hot' ahead of the album's grand unveiling this Friday.



One Alone is a smouldering, all-acoustic affair. In contrast to the multi-layered sonic assault, comprising most of his discography, One Alone is as sparse and intimate as it gets - part late-night confessional, part living room concert. As William describes it, "I felt the need to peel everything back. This album is strictly one voice, one guitar. It reveals the very core of who I am as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter."



The album's first single, ''Til The Light Guides Me Home', is a song of redemption in the wake of tragedy. Inspired by a family break-up, it also hints at the larger implications of a planet seemingly descending into chaos.



From the romantic pleas of 'Strung Out On A Dream', 'White Hot' and 'Still Got A Hold On My Heart' to the betrayal of a close friend addressed in 'The Veil Of All My Fears', these solo acoustic performances cut right to the raw nerve at the heart of each song.



As a meditation on heartbreak, resilience, and hard- won wisdom, One Alone offers rewards that can't be found anywhere else by an artist who continues to forge a singular path across a boundless musical landscape.



ONE ALONE TRACKLIST

'Til The Light Guides Me Home The Veil Of All My Fears The 3 Wishes Strung Out On A Dream White Hot Still Got A Hold On My Heart Smoke And Mirrors So Cruel Chains Around My Heart Keep Driving Me Away No Need To Wonder





Related Articles View More Music Stories