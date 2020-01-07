Wildstreet Announce U.S. Tour Dates For February

Wildstreet will kick off their first set of US tour dates since 2012 on February 20th at The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, NY. The show will be the release party for their upcoming single, "Born To Be". The band has also announced tour dates in Colombia and Mexico in April. The band plans to be on tour for the rest of the year. We will announce dates as they are confirmed.

Wildstreet began in 2006 and released their self-titled debut album on Retrospect Records in 2009. The band spent the next 4 years touring nonstop and performing at US festivals including: Rocklahoma (5 consecutive years), SXSW and M3 Rock Festival. Wildstreet rocked alongside Black Veil Brides, Vains of Jenna, The Bouncing Souls, The Last Vegas, Twisted Sister, Michael Monroe, Crashdiet, Diemonds, Kix, LA Guns and more. The band won the Best Buy/Ernie Ball Battle of the Bands for Rockstar Energy's Uproar Festival, and opened for Avenged Sevenfold, Sevendust and Three Days Grace in Camden, NJ.

In 2011, the band released Wildstreet II..Faster..Louder! to widespread critical acclaim. They made an appearance on "The Jimmy Fallon Show" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mT2Wpp7NkK8) and their songs were licensed to TV shows on E!, MTV, VH1, Oxygen, TBS and in a THQ Video game. Later that year, the band released the official music video for "Poison Kiss," which included a cameo by Don Jameson of That Metal Show. Wildstreet now had the attention of rock fans worldwide. In 2012, the band released the single "Easy Does It," and it's official music video. The video went viral on YouTube. (Wildstreet has well-over 4 million views and nearly 8,000 subscribers on that platform).

After taking a 2 1/2 year break off and dodging rumors of a band breakup, Wildstreet exploded back onto the NYC scene in 2016, headlining Gramercy Theatre with new lineup. In early 2017, the band rocked NYC with Faster Pussycat and The Biters and headed to Rocklahoma for the 6th time.

The band began work on their single "Raise Hell" after Rocklahoma. Released in December 2017, it ushered in a new period for the band. They headlined Irving Plaza for the single's release party, and was handpicked by Dorothy to open for her New York City tour date at The Bowery Ballroom. In February 2018, the band released a lyric/concert video for "Raise Hell." Wildstreet spent the remainder of 2018 in the studio recording Wildstreet III. They performed regional tour dates/festival dates. Highlights include: opening for Sebastian Bach and Escape The Fate. In March, the band sold out The Knitting Factory Brooklyn and then headed out on their first tour in Europe, playing 10 shows in Belgium, The Netherlands and Germany, including Sleaze Fest 2019 in Bochum, Germany. Upon returning to NYC, Wildstreet filmed the official music video for "Tennessee Cocaine." In July, they headlined a sold out NYC show at Saint Vitus and headed out for a short West Coast tour which included stops at The Whisky-agogo and Great American Music Hall. The official music video and single for "Tennessee Cocaine" was released on all major digital and streaming platforms August 23rd. It has 160,000 Spotify streams and over 100,000 Youtube views. Their most recent release "Three Way Ride" has reached 100,000 streams, and 50,000 views on YouTube. They have confirmed festival dates at The Call of The Wild (UK), Sleaze N' Hard IV (Colombia), Rockfest 2020 (US) and COQ festival (EU).

The band will release their next single, "Born To Be" on a February 21st.

Wildstreet Tour Dates:

USA

FEB 20 - The Knitting Factory, Brooklyn, NY

FEB 21 - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, Harrisburg, PA

FEB 22 - Bar None, Uniontown, PA

FEB 23 - The Outpost, Kent, OH

FEB 25 - Sly Grog Lounge, Asheville, NC

FEB 26 - 529 Bar, Atlanta, GA

FEB 27 - Slim's Downtown, Raleigh, NC

FEB 28 - Blue Fox Billiards, Winchester, VA

FEB 29 - The Tusk, Philadelphia, PA

COLOMBIA

APR 1 - Ace of Spades, Bogotá, CO

MEXICO

APR 3 - Foro Independencia, Guadalajara, MX

APR 4 - MDX Circus Bar, Mexico City, MX





