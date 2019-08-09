What So Not & Diablo Share Video For OOGAHDAM!

After releasing the infectious single "OOGAHDAM!" together, Australia'sWhat So Not (Chris Emerson) and rising artist Diablo (Sebastian Baldeon) are taking their collaboration to the next level by sharing the Justin Frick-directed music video HERE, in which they're judging a colorful array of contestants at a dance audition. The video is dedicated to their friend Jacob Tyler Thureson (professionally known as Hella Sketchy) who makes a cameo and sadly passed away late in June.



Their first collaborative single "OOGAHDAM!" HERE (Mad Decent / Sweat It Out) was birthed from a 4am home studio session - ventures into a [way] "uptempo jump up" anthem and is already a hit at the summer festival circuit.

Watch the video here:





"For me 2019 is about being free and spontaneous," says Chris Emerson, the Australian artist, producer and DJ aka What So Not. "It's getting back to: This feels right for this moment. Let's put it out in the world now." It's a big change for the artist who last year made his biggest, boldest statement yet with the release of Not All the Beautiful Things and continues with this single, "OOGAHDAM!" made with producer/DJ Diablo. Emerging from the South Florida grunge-rap scene, the 23-year-old prodigy Diablo cultivates a sound that combines hip-hop, punk, trash-metal, and EDM. This young phenom has already collaborated with legends such as Lil Pump, Smokepurpp, Lil Xan, Kodak Black, and Wifisfuneral. Producing and co-writing Lil Pump's "Boss" has put Diablo in the center of a revolution, one that The New York Times has called "the most vital and disruptive new movement in hip-hop, thanks to rebellious music, volcanic energy and occasional acts of malevolence."

WHAT SO NOT upcoming tour dates:

Sat 8.10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - FREE show - #WSNSurfTour

Sun 8.11 - Cocoa Beach, FL - FREE show - #WSNSurfTour

Wed 8.14 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Peabody's #WSNSurfTour

Thu 8.15 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes #WSNSurfTour

Sat 8.17 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall #WSNSurfTour

Sun 8.18 - Montauk, NY @ The Surf Lodge #WSNSurfTour

Sat 8.24 - London, UK @ SW4

Sun 8.25 - Nashville, TN @ Deep Tropics Festival

Sat 9.7 - Chatou, FR @ Elektric Park

Sat 9.21 - Lansing, MI @ Prime Music Festival

Fri 9.27 - San Marcos, TX @ The Marc

at 9.28 - New Orleans, LA @ Free Water Block Party

Thu 10.10 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Rounders

Fri 10.11 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

Sat 10.12 - Atlanta, GA @ Believe

Fri 12.6 - Suva, Fiji @ Your Paradise





