Westside Gunn Releases New Album 'And Then You Pray For Me'

The album follows his standout appearance on Travis Scott's Utopia.

Oct. 13, 2023

Westside Gunn, the acclaimed Buffalo rapper, has released his highly anticipated album And Then You Pray For Me via EMPIRE/ Griselda Records.  Following his standout appearance on Travis Scott's Utopia, his new album is a star-studded masterpiece, featuring collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry.

And Then You Pray For Me boasts contributions from legendary figures such as RZA, Rick Ross, Jeezy, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, J.I.D., DJ Drama, Giggs, Ty Dolla $ign, Denzel Curry, Stove God Cooks, Tay Keith, Boldy James, EST Gee, Rome Streetz, Daringer, Conductor Williams, Beat Butcha and many more. Each artist brings their unique style and talent to the table, creating a diverse and electrifying musical experience.

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Virgil Abloh, a close friend of Westside Gunn, the renowned Off-White creative designed the artwork for And Then You Pray For Me.  Abloh, known for his innovative and boundary-pushing designs, also created the iconic cover for Westside Gunn's Pray For Paris.

This latest collaboration between Abloh and Westside Gunn is a testament to their enduring friendship and creative synergy.  “I have Virgil Abloh doing my artwork and who left on earth can say that” Westside Gunn muses.  “I cannot disrespect his legacy, he's immortal and I feel this is his way of blessing me; even though he's not here in the physical.” 

Westside Gunn took a unique approach to the creation of And Then You Pray For Me, recording most of the album overseas. Immersing himself in inspiring environments, he laid down tracks in Paris, Athens, London, and Denmark. This international journey not only allowed him to focus on his music, but also provided a chance to nurture his creativity, enhance his fashion design skills, and prioritize his mental well-being.

By stepping away from the negative energy of social media, Westside Gunn was able to craft an album that is deeply personal and resonates with authenticity.  “I've been living a healthy, sucka-free life, and it's given me a new energy” Gunn confesses.  “I feel better than I ever have; stronger and smarter.  I'm the best curator in the game right now and that's said by the who's who—not me.  GOD is the greatest.  I love ya'll.” 

Fans can expect And Then You Pray For Me to be a testament to Westside Gunn's artistry, showcasing his growth as an artist and his unwavering commitment to creating meaningful, impactful music.

Westside Gunn's And Then You Pray For Me is now available via Griselda Records/EMPIRE.



