Western Piedmont Symphony To Present MASTERWORKS: ITALIAN INSPIRATIONS IN HICKORY This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Western Piedmont Symphony will present MASTERWORKS: ITALIAN INSPIRATIONS on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium in Hickory. Led by Music Director Matthew Troy, the program will invite audiences to experience the beauty, passion, and artistry of Italy through music inspired by its art, culture, and romance.

The evening will open with Arvo Pärt’s If Bach Had Been a Beekeeper and Bach’s Air on the G String, followed by Sammartini’s Recorder Concerto (arranged for trumpet) and Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto, both featuring guest soloist Ashley Hall-Tighe. The concert will conclude with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, “Italian.”

“Italian Inspirations celebrates centuries of musical brilliance and Italy’s radiant artistic spirit,” said WPS Music Director Matthew Troy. “From Bach’s graceful lyricism and Pärt’s modern reflection to Mendelssohn’s sun-soaked symphony of joy, plus two concertos performed by world-renowned trumpet soloist Ashley Hall-Tighe, I know all will enjoy this unique and memorable program.”

Featured Artist: Ashley Hall-Tighe

Internationally recognized trumpet soloist Ashley Hall-Tighe is known for her warm tone, expressive artistry, and dynamic performances on stages from the Sydney Opera House to Beijing’s National Centre for the Performing Arts. A former touring member of Canadian Brass, Hall-Tighe performs worldwide as a soloist, chamber musician, and educator. She currently serves on the trumpet faculty at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and continues to work internationally as a coach and clinician.

During her WPS residency, Hall-Tighe will lead Beyond the Instrument: Building Mental Resilience and Finding Joy in Your Creative Life on Thursday, November 20, from 4:00–5:30 p.m. at the Keiser Community Room, West Wing at the SALT Block in Hickory. The free workshop will explore creativity, resilience, and practical tools for managing performance anxiety and self-doubt. Registration is requested.

A pre-concert discussion, Behind the Music, will take place from 6:30–6:50 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium. Hosted by Music Director Matthew Troy, the free talk (with concert ticket) will provide context for the evening’s program and composers.

Ticket Information

Tickets for MASTERWORKS: ITALIAN INSPIRATIONS are $20–$58 for adults and $10 for students with valid ID. Student tickets in sections A and B are available when accompanied by an adult ticket in the same section. Tickets may be purchased at wpsymphony.org, by calling 828-324-8603, or at the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.