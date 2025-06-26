 tracking pixel
We Are Scientists Detail East Coast North American Tour in Support of New Album

The run begins September 4th in Philadelphia, PA and sees the band traveling over the east coast for seven dates.

By: Jun. 26, 2025
We Are Scientists Detail East Coast North American Tour in Support of New Album Image
Brooklyn’s beloved indie rock mainstays We Are Scientists are heading out this fall on a North American tour in support of their upcoming ninth studio album Qualifying Miles, out July 18 via Grönland Records. The run begins September 4th in Philadelphia, PA and sees the band traveling over the east coast for seven dates, ending September 13th in Toronto, ON. Check out the full list of dates below.

The upcoming tour will feature songs from Qualifying Miles - a raw and reflective return to the band’s ‘90s guitar rock roots - alongside fan favorites from their beloved catalogue, including Huffy (2021), Lobes (2023), and their gold-certified debut With Love and Squalor, which turns 20 this year.

The new record has been teased with a trio of singles that showcase its range: the anthemic and emotionally evasive “Please Don’t Say It,” the shimmering, introspective power ballad “I Could Do Much Worse,” and the newly released “What You Want Is Gone,” a melancholic yet hopeful indie cut paired with a fan-shot tour video. 

Tour Dates

July 30           Brooklyn, NYC           Union Pool
September 4           Philadelphia, PA  Johnny Brenda’s
September 5             Amherst, PA   The Drake
September 6          Baltimore, MD  Ottobar
September 9          Columbus, OH  Rumba Café
September 10         Ferndale, MI                The Magic Bag
September 11          Chicago, IL         Empty Bottle
September 13       Toronto, ON           Horseshoe Tavern

Photo credit: Sari Murray

