Watch: Ali Taylor & Gary Wayne Release Official Lyric Video For 'Showed Me Love'

The pair meet each other throughout their networks and quickly began collaborating, writing, and playing music together throughout Music City.

Mar. 1, 2022  

Singer-songwriters Ali Taylor and Gary Wayne have teamed up for a joint single release titled "Showed Me Love." After receiving over 250k streams on Spotify, the duo has released the official lyric video for the release.

WATCH the lyric video below!

Premiered exclusively via Music Crowns, the song was written by Ali and Gary themselves along with Adam Wheeler at Noble Vision.

"Showed me Love' is a song about that one person in your life who has always been there for you through the ups and downs. "I think we all have that one person in our lives who believed in us at a time when we didn't even believe in ourselves," Ali says. "Moments where you maybe didn't even think you were worth all the trouble, but that one person lifted you up and cheered you on to become better. We wanted this song to speak to that."

From Pennsylvania, singer-songwriter Ali Taylor has been performing since a young age. In 2014, she moved to Nashville where she attended Belmont University while continuing her music career. Throughout that time she debuted on notable states including The Listening Room and Bluebird Cafe.

Born and raised in Kentucky, Gary Wayne found a raw passion for music at a young age. After playing and performing any chance he possibly could, Gary moved to California to pursue becoming a full-time musician. However, after a while from being there, he packed and moved to Music City to pursue a career in the country music realm.

