Warner Records Details Exclusive Record Store Day 2025 Vinyl Releases

Warner Records and affiliated labels have announced exclusive vinyl releases for Record Store Day, set for April 12. Warner Records has been a proud official sponsor of Record Store Day since its inception.

Each of the titles listed below will be available at all participating Indie retailers this fall. Click HERE for the list of participating stores around the world.

Omar Apollo, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - “Te Maldigo” (From “Queer”) : 7” Single on Cobalt Blue vinyl. Limited to 1650 copies for US & Canada.

Omar Apollo releases a special Record Store Day 2025 Exclusive Cobalt 7” Vinyl from the A24 film, Queer. “Te Maldigo” was written for the film and produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The song is accompanied by a music video directed by Luca Guadagnino, where Omar can be seen in character performing the song.

blur - The Magic Whip (10th Anniversary) : Single LP Zoetrope Picture Disc.

Record Store Day 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of blur’s iconic album The Magic Whip with a special, half-speed mastered limited edition zoetrope picture disc. This unique release features vibrant, original artwork, presented in an intricately designed die-cut sleeve. The Magic Whip is blur's 8th studio album and includes the tracks “Ghost Ship,” “Go Out,” “Lonesome Street” and “Ong Ong.”

Dead Sara - Ain’t It Tragic : Single LP on Lemonade Yellow vinyl. Limited to 5,400 copies worldwide.

Approaching 20 years as one of Los Angeles’ hardest rocking outfits, Dead Sara’s debut for Warner Records, Ain’t It Tragic—the group’s third album—is a “musical rebirth for the band.” With Emily Armstrong (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Siouxsie Medley (lead guitar, backing vocals) and producer Sean Friday (drums, backing vocals), Ain't It Tragic was originally released in 2021 on CD and digital. The 11-track album featured two singles: "Heroes" and "Hands Up.” This the first vinyl release of Ain't It Tragic.

Liam Gallagher - Acoustic Sessions : Single LP on Silver & Blue color-in-color mix vinyl.

Liam Gallagher's Acoustic Sessions features stripped-back versions of tracks from his 2019 album Why Me, Why Not alongside Oasis classics: “Cast No Shadow,” “Sad Song” and “Stand By Me.” Acoustic Sessions was originally released digitally in January 2020 and will now be available exclusively for Record Store Day 2025. Each vinyl is individually hand pressed, making every copy unique.

Gorillaz - Demon Days (Live from the Apollo Theater) : 2x LP on Red vinyl.

Record Store Day 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of Gorillaz’ iconic 6x platinum album Demon Days with the release of Live from the Apollo Theater, the first vinyl pressing ever from the recording of the iconic 2006 show in Harlem, New York. Demon Days Live consisted of two residencies, with five shows played at the Manchester Opera House and another five played at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. This limited edition vinyl is presented in a striking gatefold sleeve and includes the singles “Feel Good Inc.,” “DARE,” “Dirty Harry,” “Kids with Guns” and “El Mañana.”

Griff - Vertigo (Live from Alexandra Palace) : 12” EP on Cream White vinyl. Limited to 4,000 copies worldwide.

For the first time on vinyl this Record Store Day, Griff releases Vertigo (Live from Alexandra Palace), a stunning live rendition of tracks from her debut album that solidifies her status as the UK's next great pop star. Featuring electrifying performances of tracks like “Vertigo,” “last night’s mascara” (with Aziya), and “Tears For Fun,” the album captures Griff’s signature blend of raw emotion, intricate production, and bold creativity. Vertigo takes listeners on a powerful coming of age journey through melancholy, euphoria, and self-discovery, all framed by Griff’s visionary approach to music, fashion, and design. This live album is a must-have celebration of her artistry, offering fans a new way to experience the whirlwind brilliance of Vertigo.

The Wreckers - Stand Still Look Pretty : Single LP on Violet vinyl. Limited to 4,100 copies worldwide.

The Wreckers are Michelle Branch and Jessica Harp, and their album Stand Still, Look Pretty was released in 2006. After touring to promote the album, Branch and Harp returned to their solo careers and, to date, this is the only studio album by the band. The album features the hit "Leave The Pieces," which reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart and received a Grammy nomination. The 12-track, Gold certified album debuted at #14 on the Billboard Top 200 and includes the stand-out songs "My, Oh My," "The Good Kind," "Tennessee," "Lay Me Down," and the title track. This is the first release of the album on vinyl.

About RSD:

Record Store Day, the organization, is managed by the Department of Record Stores and is organized in partnership with the Alliance of Independent Media Stores (AIMS), the Coalition of Independent Music Stores (CIMS) and promotes independent record stores year-round with events, special releases and other fun things.

