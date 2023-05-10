WINDSER Releases Acoustic EP 'Panoramic Sessions'

Indie dynamo Windser (neé Jordan Topf) has just released his Panoramic Sessions EP, an acoustic version of his highly praised Where the Redwoods Meet the Sea EP that was released last October on Bright Antenna.

The EP, a stunning collection of breezy tracks imbued with well-worn indie rock tenderness and beguiling songwriting, reaches new heights on the acoustic version's six tracks. Strikingly raw and emotionally bare, Windser brings new life to each track with intimate vocals and his solo accompaniment.

The Panoramic Sessions EP was recorded in Northern California's Panoramic House Studios. Located in Stinson Beach, The Panoramic House is a one-of-a-kind landmark built in the 1960s by a local school teacher, Ron Crandall, and his family.

The house is built entirely out of recycled building materials salvaged from the greater bay area and Topf overlooked the Pacific Ocean out of the home's 19th-century Victorian windows while recording his vocals. Windser joins esteemed indie greats, Band of Horses, My Morning Jacket, Feist, Kevin Morby, and others who have recorded their records there.

"I came to panoramic studios in Northern California to record acoustic versions of the EP. The studio was serene and I had the chance to record vocals while looking out at the Pacific Ocean. I like to think that environment and coastal air made its way into the sound of these versions."

Today, Windser also surprises us with an official video for his hit single "Memory," a fan-favorite that's garnered massive praise across the board - from DSPs to spins on SiriusXM's Alt Nation, Audacy, and KROQ. The video, filmed on California's coastline and amongst the Redwoods, embodies that limitless and endless possibility feeling threaded into Windser's music. Watch the video here:

Windser's music brims with the complex magic that comes from digging into one's own experiences. The new EP follows an extremely rewarding 2022 - one that saw a collaboration with Macklemore on "Maniac," which was the #2 most added track at Top 40 the week after its release and saw praise from Rolling Stone, UPROXX, Wonderland, MXDWN, and more, performances across the country on massive stages from Fenway Park to Bank of California Stadium, and a taped performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Now Windser gears up for an exciting 2023 with the release of his Panoramic Sessions and a performance at Lollapalooza this August. He will share the stage with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Karol G, The Red Hot Chilly Peppers, and more.