WATCH: Singer-songwriter Swagata Biswas Unveils Music Video For 'Waves'

New York City singer-songwriter Swagata Biswas follows the success of her single, "Waves," which recently surpassed 53k streams, with the track's Ben Fraternale-directed music video.

Reflecting on tides of change and promoting self-growth, the song explores life's difficult turning points and seeing hardship as a precursor for something better to come.

The video's stark contrast between the colorless scenes of everyday life and the vibrant hues of waves crashing on the beach naturally conveys the cyclical nature of struggle and growth. Led by Biswas on the acoustic guitar and complemented by a haunting cello and soaring electric guitar, the track blends elements of indie soul, soft rock, and pop while deeply immersing listeners through an introspective and pensive ode to navigating change while declaring the future will be brighter.

On the visual, Swagata shares: "'Wave's is about persevering through change in hopes of a brighter future. At times, we have to make decisions and take risks to head towards the path that will allow us to grow and be happier in our circumstances overall. Ben's extraordinary vision and direction beautifully depict just that and bring to life the very essence of Waves. From the short-film style storytelling to the creative details and the breathtaking cinematography, I am always grateful to have the opportunity to work with Ben and extremely happy and proud of this video."

Ben Fraternale adds: "I think "Waves" can be interpreted in a multitude of ways. At its face, you see a song about being drubbed by uncertainty, apprehension and how persevering through it uncovers beauty. Adapting that into a narrative, I clung to the idea of how these themes relate to pursuing an artistic career, which is filled with challenging choices and doubts. In the video, the fictional version of Swagata is presented with a decision every artist faces at some point: do I ride the comforts of a normal career, or do I leap off the cliff and see if this hang glider works? I think it would have been easy to pick one or the other for the conclusion of the video's story, but a gray area really interested me, and I am very thankful to Swagata for taking the emotional risk of portraying that story. She's a damn good actress too - you never know going into something like that, but she went for it and did amazing! That authenticity in the portrayal really brought it all home, and I'm very proud of the result."

The powerful track is a strong example of Swagata's keen sensibilities for capturing raw and vulnerable human emotions and evolving them into comforting sonic escapes while providing strength to persevere and move forward - a compelling uniqueness that has already captured the attention of Thrive Global, The Hype Magazine, Fretman's Podcast, Offstage Tunes, With Guitars and more.

"Waves" is the second single by Swagata Biswas following her debut track, "Lens," which is also accompanied by a Ben Fraternale-directed music video. Watch HERE. Following the June 2020 release of "Waves," Swagata performed multiple livestreams to fundraise for vaccine research and to support legislation to bring about change for basic human rights. The New Yorker has also spent the time returning to her roots in music theory and refining her craft. Back in the studio, she promises new music soon.

