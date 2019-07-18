Volbeat Debut Music Video For New Song CHEAPSIDE SLOGGERS Feat. Gary Holt

Multi-platinum Danish rock band Volbeat have just debuted the music video for their new song "Cheapside Sloggers," featuring a guest guitar solo by Gary Holt of Exodus and Slayer. The track comes from their forthcoming seventh album Rewind, Replay, Rebound, out August 2nd via Republic Records.



"I wanted to add something new and not typical, so why not bring in Gary Holt? He is a great guitar player, and the solo sounds great," says singer and vocalist Michael Poulsen.



The video was directed by Shan Dan Horan of Shadow Born Group, who has previously created many lyric videos for the band, including "Parasite," "The Devil's Bleeding Crown," "For Evigt," "The Bliss," "Black Rose," and "Seal The Deal" from Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie. Watch the video for "Cheapside Sloggers (feat. Gary Holt)" here.



Recently the band shared the music video for the song "Last Day Under The Sun," which has quickly entered the top 5 at Rock Radio. Watch the video for "Last Day Under The Sun" here.



Volbeat will release their seventh studio album Rewind, Replay, Rebound on August 2nd via Republic Records. For the album, Volbeat- Michael Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Rob Caggiano (guitars), Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass), and Jon Larsen (drums) -build upon the distinct, psychobilly, punk-tinged rock 'n' roll sound they are known for, while reaching for new creative summits. "The whole point for us going into the studio, is because you still have something to prove - not just for the fans, but mostly for yourself," says Poulsen. "We would not be able to do this record if it wasn't for the work we have done in the past. No matter how old the band gets or how many records we do, there is always going to be that signature sound." Rewind, Replay, Rebound is available for pre-order on all formats here, including a 2 CD deluxe edition, a special deluxe edition box set, and transparent and blue colored vinyl, numbered and limited to 1,000 copies each.



At this point in their already storied career, Volbeat have opened for Metallica, Motorhead and Slipknot, garnered a 2014 Best Metal Performance Grammy nomination for "Room 24" and won multiple Danish Music Awards. For this album, they mine their own personal histories and that of their genre. The song "When We Were Kids" finds Volbeat ruminating on immortality and innocence we all naively experience in our youth, while "Rewind the Exit" and "Die to Live" both explore how the pursuit of perfection can be a hollow goal.



Rewind, Replay, Rebound was produced by long-time collaborator Jacob Hansen and co-produced by Rob Caggiano and Michael Poulsen. This marks the first studio album with Kaspar Boye Larsen on bass. To achieve the album's sound the band also drew upon a myriad of guests including backing vocalist Mia Maja and the Harlem Gospel Choir, who both return after appearing on 2016's Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie. Clutch vocalist Neil Fallon is featured on "Die to Live," a collaboration that is the result of the bands touring together and a love for the singer's gruff and powerful style. Raynier Jacob Jacildo (piano) and Doug Corocran (saxophone) of JD McPherson's band also lend their talents to the song. Ultimately, Volbeat have not lost their passion to create and progress. It's that which keeps them hungry - and musically honest on the new album.



The band will spend the Summer on the road in North America with Slipknot as special guests on theirKnotfest Roadshow North American Tour alongside Gojira and Behemoth. The 29-date tour will kick off July 26th in Mountain View, CA with additional stops in Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and Austin (full dates below). Tickets for these dates are on sale now here.



The band has also announced the first leg of the Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour, with support from Baroness & Danko Jones. This tour will find the band performing in cities across the UK and Europe including London, Madrid, Berlin, Hamburg and Stockholm (full dates below) and tickets for all dates are on sale now here.



VOLBEAT emerged from Copenhagen in 2001. Since then, they've tirelessly clawed their way to hard rock's upper echelon with endless touring and a string of six beloved full-length albums. Recently, their 2010 album Beyond Hell/Above Heaven, which features hit singles "A Warrior's Call" and "Heaven Nor Hell," received RIAA Gold Certification. 2013's Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies bowed at #9 on the Billboard Top 200 upon release marking the highest U.S. chart entry for a Danish Act since 1997 until the band's 2016 album Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie topped it by debuting at #4. Most recently the band released Let's Boogie! Live At Telia Parken, a concert film and album documenting their landmark 2017 Copenhagen show in front of 48,250 fans, the largest show a Danish band has ever performed in Denmark.





Volbeat Tour



July 26 /// Mountain View, CA /// Shoreline Amphitheater*

July 27 /// San Bernardino, CA /// Glen Helen Amphitheatre*

July 30 /// Auburn, WA/// White River Amphitheatre*

August 1 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// USANA Amphitheatre*

August 3 /// Albuquerque, NM /// Isleta Amphitheater*

August 4 /// Phoenix, AZ /// Ak-Chin Pavilion*

August 6 /// Denver, CO /// Pepsi Center*

August 8 /// Lincoln, NE /// Pinnacle Bank Arena*

August 9 /// Sturgis, SD /// Sturgis Buffalo Chip Rally

August 11 /// Tinley Park, IL /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

August 12 /// Clarkston, MI /// DTE Energy Music Theatre*

August 14 /// Virginia Beach, VA /// Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

August 16 /// Noblesville, IN /// Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center*

August 17 /// Bonner Springs, KS /// Providence Medical Center Amphitheater*

August 18 /// Maryland Heights, MO /// Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

August 20 /// Toronto, ON /// Budweiser Stage*

August 21 /// Saratoga Springs, NY /// Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

August 23 /// Burgettstown, PA /// KeyBank Pavilion*

August 24 /// Scranton, PA /// The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

August 25 /// Darien Center, NY /// Darien Lake Amphitheater*

August 27 /// Mansfield, MA /// Xfinity Center*

August 28 /// Wantagh, NY /// Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

August 30 /// Holmdel, NJ /// PNC Bank Arts Center*

August 31 /// Camden, NJ /// BB&T Pavilion*

September 1 /// Bristow, VA /// Jiffy Lube Live*

September 3 /// Alpharetta, GA /// Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

September 4 /// Tampa, FL /// MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 6 /// Austin, TX /// Austin 360 Amphitheater*

September 7 /// Dallas, TX /// Dos Equis Pavilion*

September 8 /// The Woodlands, TX /// Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

September 23 /// Newcastle, UK /// O2 Academy^

September 24 /// Glasgow, UK /// O2 Academy^

September 26 /// London, UK /// O2 Academy Brixton^

September 28 /// Bristol, UK /// O2 Academy^

September 30 /// Birmingham, UK /// O2 Academy^

October 1 /// Manchester, UK /// O2 Apollo^

October 3 /// Belfast, UK /// Ulster Hall^

October 4 /// Dublin, IE /// Olympia Theatre^

October 6 /// Paris, FR /// L'Olympia^

October 7 /// Luxembourg, LU /// Rockhal^

October 9 /// Madrid, ES /// La Riviera^

October 10 /// Lisbon, PT /// Coliseum^

October 12 /// Barcelona, ES /// Razzmatazz^

October 14 /// Milan, IT /// Fabrique^

October 29 /// Warsaw, PL /// Torwar Arena^

October 31 /// Prague, CZ /// O2 Universum^

November 1 /// Berlin, DE /// Mercedes-Benz Arena^

November 3 /// Stuttgart, DE /// Schleyerhalle^

November 5 /// Zurich, CH /// Hallenstadion^

November 7 /// Frankfurt, DE /// Festhalle^

November 8 /// Munich, DE /// Olympiahalle^

November 10 /// Leipzig, DE /// Arena Leipzig^

November 11 /// Hamburg, DE /// Barclaycard Arena^

November 12 /// Hamburg, DE /// Barclaycard Arena^

November 14 /// Cologne, DE /// Lanxess Arena^

November 15 /// Cologne, DE /// Lanxess Arena^

November 17 /// Vienna, AT /// Stadhalle^

November 19 /// Amsterdam, NL /// Ziggo Dome^

November 21 /// Antwerp, BE /// Lotto Arena^

November 27 /// Helsinki, FI /// Hartwall Arena^

November 29 /// Stockholm, SE /// Tele2 Arena^

* Knotfest Roadshow w/ Slipknot, Gojira & Behemoth

^ Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour with special guests Baroness and Danko Jones





