Tori Amos Sets Release of New Album 'In Times of Dragons' and Summer Tour

Singer-songwriter Tori Amos, composer of the stage musical The Light Princess, has set the release of her 18th studio album, In Times of Dragons, which will arrive alongside a summer tour. The album is due out May 1 via Universal/Fontana.

The new collection is described as "a powerful journey of resilience and awakening where the pursuit of freedom meets forces that seek to control and silence," featuring a cast of characters. Amos shares, "In Times of Dragons is a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny, reflecting the current abhorrent non accidental burning down of democracy in real time by the ‘Dictator believing Lizard Demons’ in their usurpation of America.”

The 35-date U.S. summer tour will make stops in NYC, LA, Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Austin, and Philadelphia, among others. The live shows will see Amos joined once again by longtime collaborators Jon Evans (MD and bass) and Ash Soan (drums), plus the addition of three backing singers - Liv Gibson, Deni Hlavinka, and Hadley Kennary- who will perform songs from In Times of Dragons alongside other highlights. This will be preceded by her largest European tour for a decade, spanning 17 countries. Fans will have the opportunity to be part of an exclusive artist pre-sale via here.

Throughout her 35-year career, she has seen eight Grammy nominations and over 12 million global album sales. Amos is currently nominated for a GRAMMY for the soundtrack to her 2025 New York Times bestselling children’s book Tori and the Muses.

Take a look below at the In Times of Dragons album cover artwork, which was intricately created using a unique vintage process. Photographer Kasia Wozniak worked with direct paper positives using the RA-4 process, shooting everything on a large-format camera.

UK & EU TOUR 2026

4/8: Sheffield, UK @ City Hall

4/10: Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

4/11: Bristol, UK @ Beacon

4/13: Manchester, UK @ Apollo

4/15: Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

4/16: Newcastle, UK @ City Hall

4/18: Belfast, UK @ Waterfront Hall

4/19: Dublin, IR @ Bord Gais

4/21: London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

4/24: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Carre Theatre

4/25: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Carre Theatre

4/27: Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royale

4/28: Paris, FR @ Olympia

4/30: Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

5/1: Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

5/3: Budapest, Hungary @ Erkel Theatre

5/5: Milan, Italy @ Teatro Arcimboldi

5/6: Zurich, Switzerland @ Theater 11

5/8: Freiburg, Germany @ Konserthaus

5/10: Munich, Germany @ Circus Krone

5/12: Warsaw, Germany @ Torwar

5/14: Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

5/16: Hamburg, Germany @ Laeiszhalle

5/17: Bremen, Germany @ Metropol

5/19: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkoner

5/21: Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus

5/23: Oslo, Norway @ Concert House

5/25: Helsinki, Finland @ Finlandia Hall

5/27: Tallinn, Estonia @ Alexela Concert

5/28: Riga, Latvia @ Xiaomi Arena

5/20: Vilnius, Lithuania @ Compensa Hall

US TOUR 2026

7/7: West Palm Beach, FL @ Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

7/9: Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theatre

7/10: Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

7/12: New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

7/14: Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

7/15: Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center - Winspear Opera House

7/17: Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

7/18: Atlanta, GA @ The Woodruff Arts Center - Atlanta Symphony Hall

7/20: Durham, NC @ DPAC

7/22: Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts - Filene Center

7/24: New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

7/25: New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

7/27: Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

7/29: Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

7/31: Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

8/1: Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

8/3: Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

8/4: Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

8/7: Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

8/8: Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

8/10: Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

8/11: Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

8/14: Chicago, IL @ Roosevelt University - Auditorium Theatre

8/15: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

8/17: Saint Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

8/18: Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

8/20: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/22: Albuquerque, NM @ University of New Mexico - Popejoy Hall

8/23: Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

8/25: Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

8/26: San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

8/28: Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

8/29: Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

8/31: Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Convention Center Complex - SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

9/2: Seattle, WA @ TBA

Photo Credit: Kasia Wozniak