Voices Of Service to Release New Single 'Hope'

Voices of Service (VOS), a singing quartet featuring retired military Veterans Ron Henry, Christal Rheams, Jason Hanna and Caleb Green will be releasing their latest single, "Hope" on May 13. The members of VOS have been singing together since 2012.

At the request of PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America, "Hope" was written and recorded by Voices of Service as an inspirational theme song to support PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere). The mission of PGA REACH is to positively impact the lives of

youth, military, and diverse populations by enabling access to PGA Professionals, PGA Sections and the game of golf. PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. Since inception, more than 10,000 of our nation's heroes have been served through the PGA HOPE program.

"The inspiration for 'Hope' came from our first day together at a songwriting camp," said Producer David "DQ" Quinones (Beyonce, Usher, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, etc.). "We were just starting our partnership with PGA HOPE and, to be honest with the world, we were going through so much It felt good to breathe, let go and just feel grateful, inspired, connected and hopeful to be together, to work on something we all love, MUSIC. That feeling is what we wanted to capture in this song. That little spark of hope and inspiration to help turn your day, week and year around.

"Hope" will debut in Public Service Announcements airing during the CBS Sports and ESPN broadcast coverage of the 2022 PGA Championship from Southern Hills Country Club, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 19-22. PSAs featuring "Hope" will also air during the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which will be broadcast on NBC and Golf Channel, May 26-29.

Another single by Voices of Service, "Come Home" was featured last year during both the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup.

"We are honored by this inspirational and uplifting musical tribute to PGA HOPE, which will shine a spotlight on the positive impact that our nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals have on the Veteran community," said PGA President Jim Richerson. "We thank the talented musicians and songwriters of Voices of Service for once again highlighting the charitable efforts of both PGA REACH and PGA HOPE in such a creative and inspirational way."

The journey and purpose of Voice of Service reached a new dimension in 2019, as they achieved a top- 5 finish on Season 14 of "America's Got Talent." The group influenced global awareness of the struggle of our service members, Veterans, their families, and people from all walks of life who have endured both visible and invisible scars. Their influence depicts the excellence within military and Veteran communities, and continues to inspire the universe through music.