Vitreous Humor to Reissue Self-Titled EP

The new EP will be re-released on October 21.

Jul. 20, 2022  

Legendary indie / emo pioneers Vitreous Humor have announced the remastered reissue of their highly influential 1995 self-titled EP, due October 21 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. Hear the EP's first track "She Eats Her Esses" in its newly-remastered form.

The reissue is also accompanied by a never-before-released set from January 3, 1996 at Chicago's Fireside Bowl, now completely remastered by Bob Weston (who recorded the original EP). The new gatefold LP package includes a previously-unreleased EP track "Myths To Live By" and features new art by D. Norsen.

Formed in 1989 in Topeka, Kansas, Vitreous Humor was best known as the flagship band on the Crank! record label out of Santa Monica, California. They released two 7-inch records, one EP, and, after their dissolution, one full-length album of singles, demos, and live tracks (this compilation - Posthumous - was reissued by Ernest Jenning in 2021) They shared stages with bands such as Archers of Loaf, Cursive, and Boy's Life, and their songs have been covered by bands such as The Get Up Kids and Nada Surf.

Vitreous Humor is often spoken of as one of the progenitors of the "emo" movement, but their style and sound never fit neatly into any category. Their sound evolved over the seven-year lifespan of the band from melodic, guitar heavy indie-rock/pop, to a more dissonant, angular, and aggressive attack later on.

