Videos: Watch ENHYPEN Take Coachella Stage with Weekend 2 Performance

On Saturday, K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN closed out their first Coachella with an electric 45-minute set backed by a live band. Their Coachella debut marks the shortest time for a K-pop boy group to grace the festival’s iconic stage. Watch videos from their set below.

Taking the stage again for the second weekend of Coachella, ENHYPEN instantly ignited the atmosphere with the high-energy track “Blockbuster,” showcasing flawless live vocals, fused with powerful choreography and a rich band arrangement. The energy soared with hard-hitting bangers such as “Blessed-Cursed,” “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC),” and “Paradoxx Invasion,” as the members roamed the stage with rockstar charisma and commanding presence.

The septet also showcased their versatility through genre-spanning tracks—from the sultry “XO (Only If You Say Yes) (English Ver.)” to the dreamy “Moonstruck” and the dark, seductive “Bite Me.” By the time the EDM version of “Drunk-Dazed” and “Brought The Heat Back” closed the set, the crowd was fully hyped, chanting the band’s name for minutes after the set ended.

ENHYPEN’s historic Coachella performance also comes ahead of their recently announced 10-city ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR 'WALK THE LINE' (hereinafter ‘WALK THE LINE’), which kicks off August 6th in Belmont Park, making additional stops in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Brussels, and Berlin, before wrapping up with a show in Paris’s Accor Arena on September 3rd.

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB

