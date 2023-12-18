Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Get Him Back!' For Vevo

The song is from her 2023 album, "GUTS."

By: Dec. 18, 2023

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Olivia Rodrigo’s Official Live Performances of “all-american bitch” and “get him back!” off her GRAMMY® nominated sophomore album GUTS, out now.

Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Olivia Rodrigo previously worked with Vevo in 2021 for her Vevo LIFT performances of “deja vu” and “favorite crime.”

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music - they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

Olivia Rodrigo worked closely with Vevo’s team to create a world that showcased the unrivaled intensity of grunge, punk and female energy. “all-american bitch” kicks off with Olivia in a sequined mini-dress, wandering around a dimly-lit hallway. The walls showcase decades of vintage show flyers plastered on top of one another, accented by chaotic scribbles of love and break up notes. Olivia ambles around the dark backstage before jumping into the spotlight on stage, giving an intense, rabble-rousing performance for the ages. “get him back” sees her backstage with the band, clad in sequined shorts, white tank and sneakers, jamming under muted overhead lighting. 

JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo, said “Olivia had a clear vision for this series, and it was a privilege to be her creative partner and help her execute exactly what she had in mind. She's an immense talent - between her knack for storytelling, powerful lyrics and dedication to deep fan connections, there's no doubt that this is such an important moment for Olivia.”

Watch the performances here:



Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Get Him Back!' For Vevo
