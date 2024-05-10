Video: Watch Dalton Dover in Music Video for 'Bury Me In This Bar'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lauded by Billboard for his “powerful voice,” UMG Nashville/Mercury Records recording artist Dalton Dover premieres the official music video for his rollicking track “Bury Me In This Bar” with CMT, CMT Music and Paramount Times Square Billboard ahead of the single’s official country radio add date on Monday, May 13.

“I feel like the concept of this video takes the song to the next level. It really paints you a picture of what it’d look like to actually be buried in a bar,” Dover shared with CMT.com. “I think the fun and lively nature of this song is represented well in this video and I hope fans see that and instantly smile and sing along!”

“Bury Me In This Bar” was written by Dover with Dan Isbell, Jamie Davis and Benjy Davis, and produced by longtime collaborator Matt McVaney (McV), as MusicRow praises, “Dover continues his winning ways with this romping, stomping honky tonker with flourishes of steel and galloping rhythm. Thirsty for real country music? Belly up to this bar. You need the song on your playlist, now more than ever.”

“This is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever been a part of writing,” Dover shares. “We really wanted to capture the fun and energy of those ‘90s country bar anthems that you just can’t skip or resist singing along with when you hear it. I believe it’s one that would make my heroes proud, and we can’t wait to hear people sing it with us on the road.”

As the follow-up to Dover’s first official single “Giving Up On That,” which was most added at country radio upon its debut, “Bury Me In This Bar” earned notable playlisting upon its release, including Amazon’s Brand New Music and Breakthrough Country; Apple Music’s Best New Songs and Apple Music Country; Pandora’s New Country station; Spotify’s New Music Friday, New Boots, New Music Friday Country and the cover of Country Frequency; and YouTube’s RELEASED and Country’s New Crop.

Dover will perform across multiple stages at CMA Fest, including the Billboard Presents Bud Light Backyard lineup on June 7 at Tin Roof Nashville and Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park on Sunday, June 9.

He recently embarked on his first headlining club tour, the Never Giving Up On That Tour, and he will perform at festivals across the U.S. this summer before heading out to support Sam Hunt on the Locked Up Tour this fall.

Dalton Dover Tour Dates

June 7 // Billboard Presents Bud Light Backyard at Tin Roof Nashville // Nashville, TN

June 8 // Hueytown Park // Hueytown, AL

June 9 // CMA Fest at Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park // Nashville, TN

June 20-22 // Country Jam // Mack, CO

June 28 // Country Fest 2024 // Cadott, WI

July 4 // I-105 Country Freedom Fest // Quarryville, PA

Aug. 10 // Hollywood Outdoors // Grantville, PA*

Aug. 15 // CMAC // Canandaigua, NY*

Aug. 17 // Lasso Festival // Montreal, QC

Sept. 18 // Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena // Vancouver, BC*

Sept. 20 // Scotiabank Saddledome // Calgary, AB*

Sept. 21 // Rogers Place // Edmonton, AB*

Sept. 23 // SaskTel Centre // Saskatoon, SK*

Sept. 24 // Canada Life Centre // Winnipeg, MB*

Sept. 27 // Canadian Tire Cengtre // Ottawa, ON*

Sept. 28 // Budweiser Gardens // London, ON*

About Dalton Dover

Lauded by MusicRow as a “master country talent,” Dalton Dover’s new single “Bury Me In This Bar” is available now via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records. Released earlier this year, Take Me Home: Covers showcases his roots and influences growing up in Georgia. His debut radio single “Giving Up On That was the most-added track at Country Radio upon its debut with 60 first week adds and can be found on his EP Never Giving Up On That, featuring eight tracks including “Night To Go,” “Baby I Am,” “Hear About A Girl” and more. Named a 2024 Tidal Artist to Watch, Pandora 2023 Artist to Watch, an Amazon Music 2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and a member of CMT’s LISTEN UP 2023 Class, he will embark on his headlining Never Giving Up On That Tour in April 2024 and will support Sam Hunt on his Locked Up Tour later this fall. Dover made his Grand Ole Opry debut in December 2022, followed by his international debut in 2023 at C2C: Country to Country Festival’s CMA Songwriters Series and performances across four stages at CMA Fest, including the Nissan Stadium Platform stage. In addition to playing Luke Combs’ Whiskey Jam Bootleggers Tailgate Party, he’s supported Chase Rice, Parker McCollum, By the age of 16, Dover had picked up a guitar and started teaching himself to play, yet it was his grandfather who turned him on to country music and artists such as Keith Whitley, Rhett Akins, Joe Diffie and Steve Wariner. Performances at local bars soon followed along with sharing covers of some of his favorite songs on TikTok. It was there he caught the ear of producer Matt McV and A&R veteran and founder of Droptine, Jim Catino, who quickly signed Dover. His debut track “You Got a Small Town,” produced by McV, quickly garnered critical acclaim from Billboard, MusicRow, Country Now and Wide Open Country. With his debut and his follow-up “Baby I Am” earning notable playlisting, Dover was named a Spotify Hot Country 2022 Artist to Watch along with a spotlight as Billboard’s February Country Rookie of the Month and a nod for MusicRow’s 2022 Discovery Artist of the Year. For more information, visit DaltonDoverOfficial.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

