Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Saint Levant Releases From Gaza, With Love Visualizer

The song is the title track from his debut EP.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Coming off the heels of releasing his debut EP From Gaza, With Love, 22-year-old trilingual singer/rapper Saint Levant shares one of his signature videos for the project's title track "From Gaza, With Love."

The visualizer is a melange of influence, setting Gen Z's new heartthrob against a backdrop reminiscent of 1980's public access television. Melodic traditional hymns paying homage to his roots introduce the clip before he begins rapping fluently in three languages (English, French, Arabic) and sharing his experience as a child of the Palestinian diaspora. Singalong lyrics emerge at the chorus, to drive home the track's message "I came from Gaza with love (But I'd feel like a tourist if I ever went back.)"

"From Gaza, With Love is an ode to the place where I spent the first 7 years of my life, a beautiful city by the sea filled with love, memories, and unfortunately great pain, suffering and oppression" Saint Levant says of his inspiration behind the song and its visuals. "We are much more than the dehumanizing images you see in Western media. This song is a message to the world and I *sign* it - From Gaza, With Love ."

He embarks on a run of headlining dates this spring in celebration of his EP, which was released earlier this month independently on his own label, 2048. The tour kicks off with two Los Angeles shows at the Moroccan Lounge on April 25 & 26 and is followed by additional US stops in Chicago and New York, as well as Canada dates in Toronto and Montreal. He then makes his way to London followed by European dates in Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, before closing out the tour in Berlin on May 16 at Lido. See below for a full list of tour dates.

Watch the new visualizer here:

Headlining Tour Dates

* = joined by Luna Lubany

April 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

April 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

April 29 - Chicago, IL - The Promontory

May 1 - New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 3 - Toronto, ON - Axis Club Theatre

May 4 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre

May 8 - London, UK - Koko

May 10 - Paris, France - Trabendo*

May 12 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique*

May 14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Tolhuistuin*

May 16 - Berlin, Germany - Lido*

Photo credit: Courtesy of Saint Levant



Avenged Sevenfold Announces First Leg of Life Is but a Dream… Tour Photo
Avenged Sevenfold Announces First Leg of 'Life Is but a Dream…' Tour
Following the announcement of two unique one night only arena shows in New York and Los Angeles, multi-platinum headliners and famed heavy metal rock group Avenged Sevenfold have launched an extensive Life is But A Dream…North American tour – featuring support from Alexisonfire.
Levellers Announce New Tour Dates for May 2023 Photo
Levellers Announce New Tour Dates for May 2023
The Levellers have announced additional shows for their ‘Collective’ UK tour, including a rescheduled date for their London headline show at Hackney Empire, which will now take place on May 24th. The band have additional dates in Worthing (23rd), Rhyl (25th) and Hay-On-Wye Festival (26th).
The War And Treaty Sell Out LAs Troubadour Photo
The War And Treaty Sell Out LA's Troubadour
Named as one of Vulture's '2023 Best Songs of the Year So Far,' the track co-written by Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter is the latest release from their new milestone album LOVER'S GAME (Mercury Nashville) and pulls back another layer of The War And Treaty’s maturing relationship.
Allman Brothers Band to Release Record Store Day Exclusive Photo
Allman Brothers Band to Release Record Store Day Exclusive
The ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND is celebrating indie record stores with the exclusive limited release of Syria Mosque: Pittsburgh, PA January 17, 1971. First released in October 2022 on CD and digital via Allman Brothers Band Recording Company, Syria Mosque: Pittsburgh, PA January 17, 1971 will now become available as a special numbered limited edition.

From This Author - Michael Major


Skindred Announce Autumn UK & Ireland Headline TourSkindred Announce Autumn UK & Ireland Headline Tour
March 27, 2023

The band will also be bringing their unparalleled live set to the main stages of 2000 Trees and Maid Of Stone Festivals in the UK, plus special appearances at various other key European festivals this summer including the likes of Wacken Open Air, With Full Force Festival, NovaRock and Grasspop to name but a few.
Phabo Drops New Studio Version of 'Scorpio Moon'Phabo Drops New Studio Version of 'Scorpio Moon'
March 27, 2023

Written and co-produced by Phabo with Louie Lastic (GoldLink, Kehlani, Masego), “Scorpio Moon” debuted last year on influential global platform COLORS with Phabo’s captivating performance earning raves as well as more than 2 million streams on Spotify alone. “Scorpio Moon” is available to stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.
Video: Nathan Lane Looks Back on His Broadway Career, Robin Williams Friendship & More on TODAYVideo: Nathan Lane Looks Back on His Broadway Career, Robin Williams Friendship & More on TODAY
March 27, 2023

Nathan Lane sat down with Willie Geist on Sunday Today to look back on his career while starring on Broadway in Pictures From Home. Lane also discussed his friendship with the late Robin Williams, why he had to 'grow up quickly' during his difficult childhood, transitioning from Broadway to Hollywood, and more.
DYVE Drops 'Cute' as Part of Upcoming Compilation SeriesDYVE Drops 'Cute' as Part of Upcoming Compilation Series
March 27, 2023

The song's infectious beat, coupled with the artist's signature crafty flows and clever lyrics, make for a refreshing and addictive listening experience. Once again, DYVE demonstrates his hankering aspiration to respect the nuances of the genre while infusing it with his own unique style and energy.
A Certain Ratio Shares New Track 'Holy Smoke'A Certain Ratio Shares New Track 'Holy Smoke'
March 27, 2023

With their latest studio album, 1982, tantalizingly in reach, A Certain Ratio have shared a final taste of what to expect with the glistening old-school funk of “Holy Smoke”. The new single finds ACR pay tribute to the genre’s forefathers, from James Brown to Chaka Khan to Prince. 
share