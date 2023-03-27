Video: Saint Levant Releases From Gaza, With Love Visualizer

Coming off the heels of releasing his debut EP From Gaza, With Love, 22-year-old trilingual singer/rapper Saint Levant shares one of his signature videos for the project's title track "From Gaza, With Love."

The visualizer is a melange of influence, setting Gen Z's new heartthrob against a backdrop reminiscent of 1980's public access television. Melodic traditional hymns paying homage to his roots introduce the clip before he begins rapping fluently in three languages (English, French, Arabic) and sharing his experience as a child of the Palestinian diaspora. Singalong lyrics emerge at the chorus, to drive home the track's message "I came from Gaza with love (But I'd feel like a tourist if I ever went back.)"

"From Gaza, With Love is an ode to the place where I spent the first 7 years of my life, a beautiful city by the sea filled with love, memories, and unfortunately great pain, suffering and oppression" Saint Levant says of his inspiration behind the song and its visuals. "We are much more than the dehumanizing images you see in Western media. This song is a message to the world and I *sign* it - From Gaza, With Love ."

He embarks on a run of headlining dates this spring in celebration of his EP, which was released earlier this month independently on his own label, 2048. The tour kicks off with two Los Angeles shows at the Moroccan Lounge on April 25 & 26 and is followed by additional US stops in Chicago and New York, as well as Canada dates in Toronto and Montreal. He then makes his way to London followed by European dates in Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, before closing out the tour in Berlin on May 16 at Lido. See below for a full list of tour dates.

Headlining Tour Dates

* = joined by Luna Lubany

April 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

April 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

April 29 - Chicago, IL - The Promontory

May 1 - New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 3 - Toronto, ON - Axis Club Theatre

May 4 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre

May 8 - London, UK - Koko

May 10 - Paris, France - Trabendo*

May 12 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique*

May 14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Tolhuistuin*

May 16 - Berlin, Germany - Lido*

Photo credit: Courtesy of Saint Levant