Video: Rob Eberle Releases Music Video For New Single 'When It's Over'

Rising singer/songwriter Rob Eberle is taking a significant step forward in his career with the release of the music video for his single, "when it's over." In collaboration with Coke Studio at L.A Live and Rising Lab, Eberle has created a music video that delves deeply into the themes of overcoming internal battles. Watch the video here.

Eberle's debut EP, "COLLATERAL DAMAGE," is now available on Spotify and all major streaming platforms. His music explores intensely personal themes such as bullying, depression, anxiety, and his parents' divorce, with "when it's over" standing out as a particularly resonant track. These themes have struck a chord with listeners, as evidenced by the impressive 200K streams the EP has already garnered, solidifying Rob Eberle as an artist to watch.

From a young age, Eberle turned to music as a refuge amidst the turmoil of his upbringing. The pain of relentless bullying in his early teenage years evolved into deeper psychological struggles, all of which are intricately woven into the fabric of "COLLATERAL DAMAGE." Despite the heavy themes, the EP carries a message of strength and healing, with each track offering a glimpse into Eberle's soul. The upcoming music video for "when it's over" further amplifies this message, bringing the song's emotional depth to life through powerful visuals and storytelling.

Rob Eberle expresses his gratitude to Coca-Cola, Coke Studio at L.A. Live, and Rising Lab for this opportunity. Their support and the space they provided for filming played a key role in making the music video possible, helping him connect with a wider audience and share his message of hope and resilience.

Rob Eberle is a young, versatile singer, songwriter, and producer, originally from Long Island, NY. What sets Rob apart is his extraordinary talent for capturing both his own life experiences and those of others through his music. He is the creative force behind all his songs, crafting both lyrics and melodies and collaborating with various producers to infuse each track with unique moments. Eberle's songs serve as windows into the stories and moments of his life and the lives of those around him. Influenced by a diverse array of artists ranging from FINNEAS, Elliott Smith, Billie Eilish, Jeremy Zucker, Olivia Rodrigo, all the way to Alexander 23, Eberle has carved out his own genre-bending niche in the realm of darker alternative pop-rock.

Rob Eberle is not just a singer but also a multi-instrumentalist, proficient in guitar, piano, ukulele, bass, and even drums, which he's recently taken up. His journey as a songwriter began at the tender age of 12, nurtured within a musical family. At 8, he received his first left-handed guitar, a gift that ignited his lifelong passion for music.

During the challenging period of the pandemic, Rob turned his focus to music, teaching himself production and piano while navigating the uncertainty of quarantine. In the past year, his music journey has taken him to remarkable places. Just recently has been signed to EarthProgram/Virgin Records for Distribution.

