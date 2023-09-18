Video: Pierce The Veil Share '12 Fractures' (Feat. chloe moriondo) Visual

The track appears on the new album The Jaws of Life — Pierce the Veil's first full-length in seven years — in February.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Platinum-selling powerhouse Pierce The Veil — guitarist/vocalist Vic Fuentes, guitarist Tony Perry, and bassist Jaime Preciado — have shared the video for their new single "12 Fractures" video.

The song and video feature singer-songwriter chloe moriondo. 

The video features Fuentes and moriondo walking down a crowded city street towards one another, as the song plays out. It captures the feeling of wondering about your place in the universe. Watch what happens when Fuentes and moriondo actually meet!

"This song is a true story about watching two best friends break up," Fuentes shares. "It's about the slow crumbling of love and how tiny fractures can eventually turn into breaks in a relationship. It also describes the tragic aftermath of choosing sides, possessions, and even friends to take with you as you move on. It's a time capsule about a moment in our lives. The addition of Chloe moriondo's angelic voice and personality to really brought the whole story to life and illuminated both character's perspectives. It wouldn't be the same without her."

"Working with Vic was such a dream," moriondo says. "It was such a sweet and fun honor. I loved filming on the street with him and the crew— it was a really awesome experience that I'm so excited is finally able to be enjoyed by everyone!"

The track appears on the new album The Jaws of Life — Pierce the Veil's first full-length in seven years — in February via longtime label Fearless Records. Get it here.

"12 Fractures" follows "Emergency Contact," which landed at No. 1 at alternative radio — a first for the band in their lengthy history.

The Jaws of Life marked a welcome return for PTV, with press praise pouring in from Rolling Stone, Uproxx, Huffington Post, Gawker, and MTV, among others.

PTV will also embark on their Fall 2023 North American in November. The Jaws Of Life Tour kicks off on November 4 in Sacramento and runs through December 8 in San Diego. All dates are below. The band will hit the road on a headline run with L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys in tow. It is truly a stacked lineup that shouldn't be missed!

PIERCE THE VEIL ON TOUR

WITH L.S. DUNES, DAYSEEKER, + DESTROY BOYS:
11/4 — Sacramento, CA — Hard Rock Live
11/5 — Fresno, CA — Fresno Convention Center
11/7 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
11/8 — El Paso, TX — UTEP Don Haskins Center
11/10 — San Antonio, TX — The Espee
11/11 — Edinburg, TX — Bert Ogden Arena
11/12 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall
11/14 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues
11/15 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues
11/17 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues
11/18 — Corbin, KY — The Corbin Arena
11/19 — Macon, GA — Macon City Auditorium
11/21 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/25 — Reading, PA — Santander Arena
11/26 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live!
11/28 — Chesterfield, MO — The Factory
11/30 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
12/2 — Des Moines, IA — Vibrant Music Hall
12/3 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory
12/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion
12/7 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl
12/8 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena



