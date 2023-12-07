Video: OFFSET Releases New 'BLAME IT ON SET' Visual

Continuing a career tradition of bold visuals, Offset uncovers a showstopping and cinematic music video for “BLAME IT ON SET” out now via Motown Records.

It remains a standout from his acclaimed sophomore full-length LP, SET IT OFF, which bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and top 5 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart upon release. “BLAME IT ON SET” follows his “DON'T YOU LIE” visual.

Directed by Maya Table and executive produced/creative directed by SheShe Pendleton and Offset, the new “BLAME IT ON SET” visual unexpectedly opens with the rap superstar behind a desk at a nine-to-five job. Soon after, he breaks free from the monotony as the pace picks up. It includes High-energy vignettes with Offset commanding a legion of followers with no shortage of surprises eventually leading to an all-out riot in a warehouse. His charisma shines in every frame.

SET IT OFF has already tallied hundreds of millions of streams highlighted by the likes of “JEALOUSY” featuring Cardi B and more. In addition, it earned widespread acclaim. Beyond plugs and features from Associated Press, GQ, and more Variety noted, “‘SET IT OFF' shows major artistic growth for the Atlanta rapper and sets a new course for him as a solo artist.”

Expanding his influence, Offset delivered an unforgettable rendition of “WORTH IT” on Thanksgiving Day alongside Don Toliver on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch their performance HERE.

Available HERE, SET IT OFF is a highly personal project that Offset describes as “healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters.” The 21-track album features guests Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy and Chlöe. See below for track listing. To date SET IT OFF is fast approaching nearly half a billion streams.

In the leadup to the release of SET IT OFF, Offset shared the songs "JEALOUSY" ft. Cardi B and “FAN.” “JEALOUSY” was featured on the biggest hip-hop playlists upon release, across all major DSPs. The views of the accompanying video, which took inspiration from the 2001 film Baby Boy, have surpassed 23 million. Watch HERE.

﻿“FAN” followed in September, commanding the attention of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, People, VIBE, VULTURE and numerous other publications. In the official video for “FAN,” which he directed, Offset paid tribute to Michael Jackson. Billboard observed, “[Offset] shows off his artistic eye, dancing ability and overall creative vision.” Meanwhile Offset's momentous collaboration with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin on the 6x Platinum “Ric Flair Drip,” has now surpassed over 1.3 billion streams.

SET IT OFF is available in a variety of formats, including CD, as a double LP on black vinyl, red vinyl (at Offset's store) and olive green vinyl (exclusive to Spotify), and four different box sets. Offset, an executive producer and co-signer on HBO's “The Hype,” has teamed up Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory to design an official Denim Tears collection to accompany the album. View the collection HERE.

Watch the new music video here: