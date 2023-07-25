Video: MyGuyMars Releases 'LA Summer Nights' Music Video

Multiple GRAMMY Award-winning, certified Diamond-selling artist, producer, musician MyGuyMars has released his latest single "LA Summer Nights" featuring Los Angeles newcomer TruCarr.

The record is the first release from his upcoming project 'Life On Mars 3' set to drop late summer. The video showcases everything you would expect from an LA summer night... women, weed, and good weather.

LA-native MYGUYMARS talents, simply put, are out of this world.

Known best for his production, songwriting, work as a solo artist, and for co-founding the exemplary music collective 1500 OR NOTHIN', MYGUYMARS' decades-long career has accumulated him mind-blowing achievements -- gold, platinum, and diamond-selling plaques lining the walls of his SPACESHIP RECORDING studio, hundreds of placements with the biggest stars on the planet, and three Grammy wins out of his nine nominations.

Celebrated industry-wide as one of music's most prolific and trustworthy collaborators, MYGUYMARS' humble nature and emblematic mantra, "Better Together," is exactly what sets him apart from an industry often characterized as cutthroat.

With the spirit of community at his core, in 2018 MYGUYMARS launched AFTER CHURCH LA, an open mic event franchise created to spotlight and showcase emerging talent throughout the city.

Watch the new music video here:



