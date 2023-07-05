Video: Mura Masa Shares 'Drugs' Video Starring Daniela Lalita

More music from Mura Masa is imminent.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

London artist, producer and songwriter Mura Masa shares the video for his recent single, “Drugs,” directed by The Reids and starring emerging Peruvian artist Daniela Lalita who contributes vocals to the track.

“Drugs,” released via Mura Masa’s own Pond Recordings last month, follows “Whenever I Want,” as well as recent production work on the chart-topping, global hit, “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, plus tracks with Shygirl, Oklou, Eliza Rose and more.

Recent months have found Mura Masa DJing around London and beyond, including a set at Coachella and one-off shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco. He’s also hard at work on The Pond—a forthcoming Knox Bhavan-designed creative hub and arts space under construction in Peckham.

Mura Masa—the 27-year-old songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Crossan—has always resisted simple categorization. He is a Platinum-selling, Grammy-winning (and four-times nominated) artist, who has surpassed two billion lifetime streams and toured the world over, headlining shows worldwide and playing sets at Coachella, Primavera Sound and more.

His self-titled 2017 debut catapulted him into the international spotlight, while his subsequent albums, 2020’s R.Y.C.—featuring collaborations from Tirzah, Clairo, Georgia and more—and 2022’s demon time—featuring Shygirl, Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, Erika de Casier, Pa Salieu and more—have marked an about face back toward experimental textures and the club music he grew up with. More music from Mura Masa is imminent.

MURA MASA LIVE

July 14—Herk-de-Stad, BE—Rock Herk
August 18—Tokyo, JP—Sonic Mania




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Beverly Glenn-Copeland Announces North American Tour Dates Photo
Beverly Glenn-Copeland Announces North American Tour Dates

Beverly Glenn-Copeland has announced a set of North American tour dates where he’ll play live for the first time in several years. He’ll cover selections from his entire catalog and invite special guests along the way. Glenn-Copeland will kick off the tour with performances in Toronto on October 15th and Montreal on October 18th.

2
My Ugly Clementine Release New Song Would Do It Again Photo
My Ugly Clementine Release New Song 'Would Do It Again'

With 'Would Do It Again,' the band presents a new musical face. An ode to self-acceptance and trusting in one's own decisions, the song is an indie rock song with slacker vibes. Both sonically and thematically, it's the perfect soundtrack for a spontaneous road trip without a plan or destination. Watch the music video now!

3
Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform Too Much Music on LIVE Photo
Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE

Following the recent release of his celebrated new album Last Man Dancing, an explosive performance at Glastonbury and recent opening tour supporting Duran Duran, Jake has appeared on television on ‘Live With Kelly & Mark’ for their fourth of July special performing “Too Much Music” and playing a game. Watch the video of the performance now!

4
WHAM! Release Club Tropicana (Balearic Breeze Remix) Photo
WHAM! Release 'Club Tropicana' (Balearic Breeze Remix)

WHAM! share a brand-new remix of their iconic 1983 hit single ‘Club Tropicana’. Produced by British DJ, producer, and artist Sigala and multi-instrumentalist, producer extraordinaire Manovski, the remix is released as part of WHAM!’s 40th anniversary celebrations and on the same day as WHAM! The Documentary hits streaming giant Netflix.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway BarksVideo: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway Barks
Sydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in SeptemberSydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in September
Julie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on FridayJulie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on Friday
McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'

Videos

Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US