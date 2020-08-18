Video: Mike Campbell's The Dirty Knobs release video teaser for their debut album Wreckless Abandon, now out November 20

fans can check out a short video teaser for the album voiced by actor Danny Trejo HERE

Celebrated guitarist and songwriter Mike Campbell (Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Fleetwood Mac) and his band The Dirty Knobs will now release their debut album, Wreckless Abandon, on November 20 via BMG.

Earlier this year, the band released the album's lead single and title track, which received critical praise from The New York Times who noted, "The music is a classic-rock portmanteau, invoking eastward-looking Beatles, the Who, the Byrds and the Rolling Stones just for starters." Wreckless Abandon is available for pre-order HERE.

Additionally, the band's first-ever national tour of mostly sold-out dates in September and October have been moved to the fall of 2021, including their appearance at Asbury Park's Sea. Hear. Now Festival, headlined by Pearl Jam. The extensive run of headline shows includes stops at Chicago's Park West, Philadelphia's World Café Live, Minneapolis' Fine Line Music Hall, Los Angeles' Troubadour and San Francisco's The Independent as well as Brooklyn Bowl Nashville and New York. All tickets for the fall shows will be valid for the 2021 dates. See below for complete list of updated tour routing.

The Dirty Knobs created Wreckless Abandon without agenda, expectations or deadlines and without worrying about outcome or hits. They've pushed boundaries of taste, imagination and genres to create a 13-track album of brutally confident rock and roll. The record was produced by Campbell and George Drakoulias (The Black Crowes, The Jayhawks), with all songs written by Campbell. It features further contributions from Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist Chris Stapleton as well as fellow Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers founding member Benmont Tench. Additionally, Klaus Voormann, who is best known for his art for The Beatles' Revolver, created the album artwork.

The Dirty Knobs came together nearly 12 years ago, after Campbell met guitarist Jason Sinay (Neil Diamond, Ivan Neville) at a session and liked the way their guitars sounded together. What began as a less structured project for Campbell in between The Heartbreakers' touring became something else altogether when they added the rhythm section of bassist Lance Morrison (Don Henley) and drummer Matt Laug (Slash, Alanis Morissette).

What followed was several years of intimate, almost incognito, performances in the band's home base of Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California cities. After all those years playing together, it became clear The Dirty Knobs should take what they were doing to the next level. After Campbell's longtime compatriot, friend and bandmate, Tom Petty, passed away in 2017, he knew the only way to heal some of the pain was to throw himself wholeheartedly back into his music.

"Losing Tom was earth-shattering for me. It was a total shock," Campbell says. "It had felt like we would be playing together forever. For a while it was hard to imagine playing in my own band again, let alone one where I'm the frontman. Tom was always my beacon. But everything I've been doing since Tom passed, including this album with The Dirty Knobs, is in the spirit of honoring what we did together."

WRECKLESS ABANDON TRACK LISTING

1. Wreckless Abandon

2. Pistol Packin' Mama (featuring Chris Stapleton)

3. Sugar

4. Southern Boy

5. I Still Love You

6. Irish Girl

7. f That Guy

8. Don't Knock The Boogie

9. Don't Wait

10. Anna Lee

11. Aw Honey

12. Loaded Gun

13. Don't Knock the Boogie (Coda)

THE DIRTY KNOBS WITH MIKE CAMPBELL 2021 TOUR DATES

September 8, 2021-Tampa, FL-The Orpheum

September 10, 2021-Gainesville, FL-High Dive

September 11, 2021-Gainesville, FL-High Dive

September 14, 2021-Nashville, TN-Brooklyn Bowl

September 15, 2021-Alexandria, VA-The Birchmere

September 18-19, 2021-Asbury Park, NJ-Sea. Hear. Now Festival

September 21, 2021-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Bowl

September 23, 2021-Allston, MA-Brighton Music Hall

September 24, 2021-Allston, MA-Brighton Music Hall

September 26, 2021-Derry, NH-Tupelo Music Hall

September 28, 2021-Ridgefield, CT-The Ridgefield Playhouse

September 30, 2021-Philadelphia, PA-World Café Live

October 2, 2021-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi

October 3, 2021-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi

October 6, 2021-Chicago, IL-Park West

October 7, 2021-Minneapolis, MN-Fine Line Music Hall

October 15, 2021-San Francisco, CA-The Independent

October 16, 2021-San Francisco, CA-The Independent

October 19, 2021-Los Angeles, CA-Troubadour

October 20, 2021-Los Angeles, CA-Troubadour

October 23, 2021-Boulder, CO-Fox Theatre

October 24, 2021-Denver, CO-Bluebird Theater

October 26, 2021-Dallas, TX-Deep Ellum Art Company

October 28, 2021-Houston, TX-Warehouse Live Studio

October 30, 2021-Austin, TX-Antone's

October 31, 2021-Austin, TX-Antone's

November 2, 2021-New Orleans, LA-One Eyed Jacks

