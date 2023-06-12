Video: Luke Grimes Released Debut Music Video For 'Hold On'

KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

Grimes’ debut music video shows behind the scenes footage from his recording sessions with producer Dave Cobb in Savannah, GA.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes has released his first music video for his song, “Hold On,” written by Foy Vance and Ilsey Juber, and produced by Dave Cobb. In the video shot by Grimes’ nephew, Henry “Hank” Chafin, over the past six months, fans get a glimpse of the country artist’s journey from the studio to the Stagecoach Festival stage.

Filled with scenic shots from his first tour stops in Montana and Wyoming, Grimes’ debut music video shows behind the scenes footage from his recording sessions with producer Dave Cobb in Savannah, GA.

It also captures his first headline shows in Wyoming, most notably at Jackson Hole’s world famous Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, where Grimes’ show was the fastest selling sold out show in the venue’s history. The country artist’s debut performance on the main stage at this year’s Stagecoach Festival is also featured in the video.

About Luke Grimes

Grimes’ debut track, “No Horse To Ride,” debuted inside the Top 10 of the Country Songs sales chart at No. 7. In its second week of release, “No Horse To Ride” racked up 95K Shazams, placing it No. 2 on the Shazam Country chart, No. 2 on the Shazam Top 200 USA chart and No. 37 on the Shazam Global chart, a rarity for a country artist. Spotify placed the song on the cover of its Country Hits 2023 playlist, with the song in the No. 1 position, and the song has been on eight Spotify Viral Charts.

Known for his role as Kayce Dutton on the hit television series, “Yellowstone,” Grimes has been making music for years and is prepping his first major label project. When not on set, Grimes can be found spinning his favorite country albums and songwriting at home in Montana or in Nashville writing with some of Music Row’s elite including Jonathan Singleton, Tony Lane, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessie Alexander.

Grimes grew up playing music in the church as the son of a Pentecostal pastor. His father also laid the foundation for the music he loves, introducing him to the works of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings. The Ohio native is now finding his own voice and style as an artist, inspired by the likes of Colter Wall, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and the late Townes Van Zandt.



