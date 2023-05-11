Video: Loren Allred Shares 'I Hear Your Voice' Visual

The song is dedicated to her grandmother whom she lost during covid, being released in time for Mother's Day for those who will not with their loved ones.

Loren Allred has released the video for her new song "I Hear Your Voice".

Loren Allred is multi-platinum selling recording artist, singer and songwriter. She is best known for her jaw-dropping vocal performance of "Never Enough" on the Oscar nominated and Grammy award winning "The Greatest Showman" soundtrack and film. In the film, Loren provides the singing voice for actress Rebecca Ferguson's portrayal of the famed "Swedish Nightingale" Jenny Lind.

The song debuted at #88 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was ranked #3 by Entertainment Weekly as one of the "Best Songs from Movies of the 2010s".

In early 2019, Loren joined Michael Bublé's 'love' album for a duet of "Help Me Make it Through the Night." She also performed with chart-topping songwriter and producer David Foster for his "An Intimate Evening" PBS Concert Special and album.

In 2020, Loren released her debut singles "This Summer" and "You Girl" and will release her first full EP "Late Bloomer" on September, 24th, 2021. For the remainder of 2021, Loren will be taking the stage with opera legend Andrea Bocelli for select dates on his American Tour.

Watch the new music video here:



