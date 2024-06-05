Video: Logan Lynn Unveils Title Track From 'Softcore' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Logan Lynn will release his brand new studio album SOFTCORE, this Friday, June 7 via Kill Rock Stars. Now, he offers one more early taste of the new collection with the album’s title track.

Anchored by a bouncy synth bass line and dreamy electronic elements, “SOFTCORE” is an ode to love, sex and togetherness which arrives alongside an official video. This video also serves as the final chapter to the full SOFTCORE film – comprised of all of the campaign’s music videos – also due out on June 7. Logan shares, “It’s about the absolute wildness that happens between two people who are desperately in love with each other. The song, like the record it shares a name with, is about getting everything from someone else and still wanting more.”

Earning acclaim spanning Punknews.org, AdHoc Project’s “Thought Enthusiast”, Instinct Magazine, Bear World Magazine, GLAAD, Ghettoblaster Magazine, and support from Apple Music “New In Indie” and TIDAL “Folkified Favorites”, the new collection infuses his old fashioned belief in monogamous love and self-tenderness with his exuberant, playful and in-your-face brand of synth-laced queer indie punk.

Like many gifted musicians, Logan has always used his songwriting as a way to cope with the ups-and-downs of life. Growing up in a fundamentalist Christian community that “hated gay people and only sang a cappella” the album is brimming with commanding, danceable sex positivity. With a title like SOFTCORE, you might assume that Logan is going straight for sexuality, but it's about so much more than that. It’s about how warmth can make way for strength, how going through one of the hardest experiences of your life doesn’t have to make you hard. “‘SOFTCORE’ is not about pornography,” says Logan. “In the midst of this stuff that hardens us up as people, things that have historically sent me spiraling or sent me out to be in solitude, I want to stay soft, I want to stay open and sexy.”

SOFTCORE is self-described as “equal parts ‘F*CK YOU!’ and ‘LET’S F*CK.’” The record sounds like that: it sounds positive. It sounds pissed. It sounds horny. But in the end, it resolves in a way that feels genuinely hopeful. Like Logan’s life has.

Photo Credit: Casey M. Dudley

Comments